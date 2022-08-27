Google rolls out anti-disinformation campaign in EU countries





A new campaign by Google is launching next week in select EU countries to tackle misinformation about Ukrainian refugees.

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Google (GOOGL.O) subsidiary Jigsaw will launch a campaign next week in Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic to combat misinformation about Ukrainian refugees.

Psychologists from Cambridge and Bristol Universities worked with Jigsaw to create a 90-second clip designed to “inoculate” people against harmful content on social media.

The clips run on Google’s YouTube as well as ad slots on other platforms such as Twitter (TWTR.N), TikTok and Meta’s (META.O) Facebook, where people can use their emotional manipulation and manipulation in news headlines. It is intended to help identify scapegoats.

“If you tell people the truth and falsehood, many people will argue … but what you can predict is the technology that will be used to spread misinformation, like the crisis in Ukraine,” he said. The report’s lead author, John Rozenbeek, spoke about the research behind the campaign in an interview.

The study was conducted across seven experiments involving a group of Americans over the age of 18 watching political news on YouTube. Jigsaw exposed the inoculation video to approximately 5.4 million US YouTubers, with approximately 1 million watching for at least 30 seconds.

The campaign is designed to work with local non-governmental organizations, fact-checkers, academics, and disinformation experts to build resilience against anti-refugee narratives.

In the United States and Europe, misleading and disinformation is spread through social media networks, and various governments are pushing new laws to stop disinformation campaigns.read more

Beth Goldberg, Jigsaw’s head of research, said in an interview, “We see this as a pilot experiment, so there’s absolutely no reason we can’t extend this approach to other countries.

“Poland was chosen because it has the highest number of refugees from Ukraine,” she said, adding that the Czech Republic and Slovakia would be useful precursors to the rest of Europe.

The campaign will run for 1 month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.trust.org/item/20220826090805-xqsdf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos