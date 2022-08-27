my friend unlocked my phone





I was showing my friend Pablo the new Google Pixel 6a smartphone the other day. The phone was locked when I gave him the phone. Then suddenly he was staring at my home screen. He placed his finger on the part of the display where the phone scanned his fingerprint and unlocked the phone.

I gasped. My heart beat faster.

“Pablo!” I said. “That’s not what it’s supposed to happen.” He pressed the power button to lock the phone and tried to unlock it again. done. his eyes popped out. He did it over and over, surprising our friends who were nearby. Thankfully no one was able to unlock my phone.

A search online found that other people have been experiencing similar issues since the phone became available last month. I was able to unlock my Pixel 6a with it. Two YouTube channels also show that the Pixel 6a can be unlocked without a fingerprint stored on the phone.

As a general rule, both consumers and corporate employees want data on their devices private. People expect their devices to not accidentally grant access to strangers, or even friends and family. That’s not the best thing to happen with the Pixel line of smartphones, which has grown into a

Google shipped 800,000 smartphones in the US in the second quarter, up about 230% year-over-year, according to estimates released Monday by technology industry research group Canalys. According to Canalys, Apple, Samsung, Motorola and TCL all shipped more phones in North America than Google.

The $449 Pixel 6a is powered by the same Google Tensor chip as the 2021 Pixel 6, and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent company Alphabet, told analysts in April that it was “the fastest ever. It is said that it is a sold Pixel.

The A-line of Pixel phones, such as the Pixel 6a, aim to offer similar technology to Google’s flagship models at a lower price point.

You can set up your Pixel 6a without the fingerprint unlock feature enabled, but it’s still a popular alternative to passcodes.

“The Pixel 6a’s under-display fingerprint sensor has been tested to meet the industry standard of 1 in 50,000 unauthenticated fingerprint matches,” a Google spokesperson said in an email to CNBC. “We are continuously improving the performance, stability and reliability of Fingerprint, and users should make sure they are running the latest version of Android 13.”

Apple says on its website that there is a 1 in 50,000 chance that a single finger enrolled in Touch ID technology will match two separate fingerprints. For comparison, the odds of a person correctly guessing her four-digit passcode and unlocking the device are 1 in 10,000.

Authentication problems have also cropped up in phones from other manufacturers that rely on facial recognition. A totally dissimilar family member successfully unlocked his Apple iPhone X in 2017 and his Samsung Galaxy S10 in 2019 with the phone’s owner’s photo. was discovered.

It’s rare, but it’s scary to have someone else’s fingerprint unlock my phone. If you’re worried about that too, I’d recommend relying on another authentication method instead.

