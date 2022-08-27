Get in line now and talk to Google’s undeniably insensitive chatbot





An early chance to get into the good books of the future rulers of mankind

Source: Google

Tech giants such as Google and Microsoft are at the forefront of making human-computer interaction more accessible to consumers using technologies such as natural language processing (NLP). One of Google’s most promising NLP models, called LaMDA, recently made the news when a researcher at the company claimed that he AI ​​is sentient. If you want to know what prompted him to make such a bold claim, Google is accepting registrations and you can sign up to interact with LaMDA through the AI ​​Test Kitchen app that was announced earlier this year.

Now-fired Google engineer Blake Lemoine made headlines by claiming that LaMDA showed signs of human intelligence. The company quickly refuted that theory. After all, LaMDA 2 is Google’s pride and joy, so much so that Google I/O 2022 has a segment dedicated to AI. At the event, Google announced that they could work together to improve conversational AI technology, and the opportunity is here.

The AI ​​Test Kitchen app allows beta testers to work with NLP models with limited capacity. Google has now granted access to a handful of his Android users in the US, and in the coming weeks he plans to welcome Apple users. The three guided demonstrations available out of the box are named Imagine It, List It, and Talk About It (Dogs Edition). However, Google’s accompanying explanation is rather vague. The first demo “offers a path to explore your imagination”, List It breaks down a goal or topic into related subsets.

The Dogs Edition demo, which sounds like perhaps the funniest thing here, gives us a chance to start a conversation about human best friends with LaMDA. , the company says it’s testing the AI’s ability to maintain conversations about themes and keep them interested even when they try to deviate.

Google asks participants to rate LaMDA responses as good, offensive, off-topic, or untrue. The data is not linked to your Google account, but it does improve AI and other products managed by the company over time.

After Microsoft’s sudden and unforgettable experience with a racist chatbot, I’m sure Google understands their responsibility to keep LaMDA’s interactions civil. So if you want to be the first to try advanced conversational AI, register your interest on Google’s AI Test Kitchen page.

