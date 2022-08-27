Supporting science and technology innovation from sparks to space__(cctv.com)





BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua News Agency) — As the story of a lighting device developed in the 1980s shows, a flash of a good idea can have astronomical implications.

On January 20, 1985, Zhang Xinli was awarded a certificate by then-President Xi Jinping of Zhengding county in northern China’s Hebei province in recognition of his innovative lighting system voice controller.

Lighting devices automatically identify changes in musical tone and respond by projecting different colors of light onto the stage. A second-generation voice controller designed from Mr. Zhang’s invention was included in the Ministry’s scientific research program in 1985.

When he first heard about Mr. Zhang’s invention, Mr. Xi visited Mr. Zhang’s factory many times and watched the demonstration of the new equipment with great interest. Xi also asked about selling his own products and suggested Zhang reach out to his art community in Beijing.

Through Xi’s introduction, Zhang was later invited to a seminar, where many attendees showed great interest in his invention and placed orders.

Mr. Zhang later said he would never forget the incident and the strong support Mr. Xi gave him and his factory.

The certificate awarded to Mr. Zhang shows that Mr. Xi shows concern and encouragement for innovators in science and technology. Wherever he works, he has a keen interest in technological innovation.

Xi’s encouragement has helped launch some of the most significant innovations of the last decade.

In December 2020, President Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, announced the complete launch of the Chang’e-5 mission, which brought back the first samples collected to China. celebrated success. from the moon.

Xi said in his congratulatory speech that this is another major achievement in overcoming difficulties by making full use of the advantages of the new system of pooling national resources and power, and will bring great progress to China’s space industry.

In June 2021, he spoke in a video call with three astronauts stationed on the Tianhe, the core module of the country’s space station: Ni Haisheng, Liu Bomin and Tan Hongbo. The Tiangu Space Station is scheduled to be completed this year.

“The construction of the space station is a milestone in China’s space industry, making a pioneering contribution to the peaceful use of space by mankind.

