Thune: Google Program Shows Email Bias Bill Gains Attention





South Dakota Senator John Thune says legislation he sponsored prompted Google to address bias on its Gmail platform.

Thune and other Republican leaders allege that Gmail censors email from conservative campaigns and sends a disproportionate number of messages to spam folders. In June, Thune sponsored a bill banning email providers from applying labels to campaign her emails unless users first choose to actively opt out of the sender’s material. .

Thune wrote to Fox News:

On August 11th, the Federal Election Commission gave a voluntary solution to the Google permission test. This program allows registered campaigns to bypass Google’s spam filters. In that system, users receive an opt-out notice each time they receive an email from a new campaign.

Thune said he got their attention for a bill that would effectively exclude companies smaller than Google.

South Dakota Senator John Thune.

According to Santa Clara law professor Eric Goldman, the carve-out raises questions about the law’s constitutionality.

Goldman said the bill doesn’t have many details and would tell Google (and possibly Microsoft) that they need to change their ways. The fact that these two companies are known to be targeted is a pretty good sign that this is a bill that faces potential constitutional restrictions.

Goldman argues that the U.S. Constitution requires the legislature to provide concrete reasons to justify laws that single out particular companies.

He also says studies often cited by Thune and other Republicans do not support the leader’s claim that Google demonstrates censorship practices against conservatives. The study, published in 2021, found that Gmail consistently marked emails from Republican candidates as spam, while Microsoft Outlook and Yahoo Mail flagged emails from Democrats.

Earlier this summer, author Muhammad Shahzad said his paper did not support claims that Gmail’s spam filter was intentionally biased toward conservatives.

The email political bias bill is based on research that doesn’t support the concerns that sponsors are addressing, Goldman said.

According to Goldman, the legislation is a messaging bill that lacks a proper definition of what qualifies as an email service. He said even if the bill were passed, it wouldn’t do enough to address concerns about Google’s influence.

Requires a high degree of trust in email services. [are] According to Goldman, it actually respects our preferences and doesn’t try to manipulate the system.If [conservatives] It doesn’t matter if political emails are going to spam or if you don’t want to get another service en masse. You must be able to trust your email service.

But Thune believes the bill is important for protecting consumer choices on email platforms. He said the requirements were “fully consistent with free market principles.”

One of my core values, principles and politics is individual freedom and individual responsibility. Letting technology giant Google and its algorithms determine what content is displayed goes against both of these principles.

