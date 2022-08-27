What the Open App Markets Act Means for the Future of Big Tech





Google and Apple paint a pearl-clutching, apocalyptic picture of the impact of the Open App Markets Act. They are quick to say that a walled garden app store is necessary for our safety and privacy. But the reality is that they are greedy, monopolistic rent seekers who fear that they might be forced to open a platform and, more importantly, to part with their billions of dollars in pure profits. I am afraid.

Most people don’t realize that Apple and Google collect 30% of all app store purchases, microtransactions and subscriptions. And while both may be moving to reduce it to a “generous” 15%, this feint to self-regulation still leaves a lot to be desired.

Although still in its infancy, the Open App Markets Act, if passed, will essentially break up the app market duopoly between Apple and Google. The law is one cog in his larger circle of reform, the U.S. Innovation and Choice Online Act, which targets large technology companies for violations of antitrust laws and consumer choice.

This is a win-win for not just app developers, but anyone interested in curbing anti-competitive behavior in the free market (hint: it should be most of us). The biggest change is that Apple (or similar companies) can no longer require developers to use or enable in-app purchases as a condition of app distribution. App stores will also no longer be able to require price matching for hosted apps.

It also prohibits punitive action against developers using different pricing terms. It also means that app stores can’t stop developers from talking directly to users about alternative pricing or payment methods. You can prevent other companies from using non-public information to develop counterfeit apps. Finally, the law will allow Apple to allow sideloading and alternative app stores, such as those found on gaming platforms such as Steam and Epic. I can see why Apple is pushing hard against this.

This action will have significant ramifications for big tech companies and technology regulation, and could change the outcome of several current lawsuits. I am appealing. The lawsuit stems from Epic Games’ avoidance of the 30% processing fee Apple charges to all developers for in-app purchases. Epic encouraged Fortnite users to purchase in-game currency directly from Epic Games instead of Apple’s App Store payment system. Apple asked Epic to update the app and Epic refused, so they eventually removed Fortnite from the store. The judge ruled in favor of Apple, stating that the App Store removal did not cause irreparable harm to Epic.

Taxing other people’s efforts and innovation in app development is inherently unjust and, frankly, infuriating. That’s what this act is against, and that’s exactly why Epic is suing Apple and appealing the ruling. Another purpose of the law is to regulate big technology and protect the future of technology. It’s the Wild West right now, and companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon have historically dominated the industry.

The new law levels the playing field. Both app developers and consumers will have alternative ways to distribute and download their apps. The dreaded “Apple tax” is no longer mandatory. App stores will no longer be able to force users to make in-app purchases of subscriptions. This will change the market economy of the App Store itself and encourage startups that are no longer tied to 30% charges.

It’s worth saying that this act has fueled Apple’s and Google’s fears just right. We already have a perfect example of the exact opposite on our computers. Windows and OS X can install and run the required software. Apple and Google claim that their mobile operating systems are inherently and inviolably ecosystems as well, but that’s simply not true.

Even if the Open Markets Act were passed, I don’t think consumers would move en masse from the core app stores on their devices. First-party integration will still offer some nice features, such as convenience around cancellation and the enforcement of certain privacy. They make a decent amount of money from their mobile games and they won’t be happy if they’re forced to allow things like Steam and Epic on their phones. Perhaps more importantly, changes around in-app purchases will empower a new generation of startups.

At this point, power is in the hands of Congress. The text and details of the bill swing across the board by removing in-app purchase requirements and allowing for the emergence of external app stores. Enforcement of this law allows plaintiffs (app developers) to actively oppose app stores. Essentially, as an app developer, you can follow in Epic Games’ footsteps and point out how in-app purchases and other existing app store rules and restrictions prevented your success, and seek damages for it. . The ability for app developers to sue is a game changer.

To me, this act is essentially that I feel it’s wrong to tax others’ innovation and creativity, and that it’s anti-competitive to limit what can be installed on a device. was a little too satisfied with the enormous profits it had made. This act forces them to fight the weak.

Chris Cardinal is the founder of Synapse Studios.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90781779/what-the-open-app-markets-act-means-for-the-future-of-big-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos