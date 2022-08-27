



OXFORD, Miss. Senior outside hitter Julia Bergman kicked off the season Friday with a 3-1 victory over the Ole Miss (13-25, 26-24, 28-26, 27-25) in No. 9 Georgia Tech Volleyball. led to the opening round. The vaunted attacker scored his career-high 33 kills in the match, surpassing his 1,200 kills in the process.

Bergman’s 33 kills are the fifth-most in a single game in program history, and only four former Yellow Jackets have achieved the feat on seven separate occasions. The Brazilian bomber matched her attack volume and efficiency, and she posted a .459 hit rate that day. Defensively in her end she not only dug eight times and she pitched in two blocks, but her jacket, embellished yellow, scored her 131st career her ace, Amanda Drawrow (1996 -99) alongside Tech her record in her book where she came in at number eight.

how it happened

Georgia Tech got off to a slow start in the first set, falling behind early as Ole Miss rode the early momentum to a 25-13 win.

The Yellowjackets woke up in the second set, recovering from another hot start by the Rebels to lead 12-10 following a four-point run. As the two sides exchanged blows, Bergman had a crucial 3-point kill to put Tech ahead 22-17. The Rebels came back to push the set to an extra point, but White and Gold ended things with blocks by Bergman and senior middle blocker Erin Moss to secure a 26–24 victory in set two.

Tech caught fire in the third set, creating the first separation of the set with a 16-10 lead on a 7-point runout. Ole Miss bounced back again to force an extra point, but the jackets held strong as Moss put the exclamation mark in the set with a kill from the middle to secure a 28-26 Set 3 victory.

White and Gold gathered momentum going into the fourth set, starting the first set with a 6-1 run. Yellow his Jackets keep the distance to his 17-13 lead, but the Rebels turned back until they tied things at 22 each. The set carried over to extra points three times in a row, but Georgia Tech recovered with a 3-point run one last time to secure a 27-25 Set 4 victory and a 3-1 match win.

next

Tech will conclude the season opener weekend with the Ole Miss Invitational against No. 17 Illinois on Saturday at 4pm ET. Live stats are available here.

multimedia

