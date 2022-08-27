How Merck uses 3D printing to create innovative solutions





The Mercks 3D Technologies (3DT) organization is transforming the way we work in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines and vaccines for both human and animal health.

And just as virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence are rapidly growing in popularity, 3D printing is gaining the attention of teams across our company using 3DT products in labs, manufacturing sites, and even outer space. are collecting.

What is 3D printing?

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a method of creating three-dimensional objects layer by layer using CAD computer-aided design software. This differs from traditional manufacturing where the final design is cut from a larger block of material. As a result, 3D printing reduces material waste and increases design freedom.

3DT Director Marc Durante said the game-changing technology continues to grow in both its capabilities and impact. That true evolution is considered one of Rife’s greatest advantages in the race for innovation in science and beyond.

More than just printing: a hybrid approach

The 3DTs team of engineers and inventors provides enterprise engineering, design and manufacturing capabilities that also leverage traditional techniques such as injection molding, machining, thermoforming, casting, water jet & laser cutting. This hybrid approach allows 3DT to create unique applications, from manufacturing hard-to-find manufacturing parts and prototyping tissues and cells for new research studies, to routinely transforming napkin-sketched ideas into workable designs. efficiently address business challenges.

Anyone who comes to our lab for the first time is really shocked to find our 3DT capabilities at their disposal. By the time they completed their first project with us, they had completely changed their mindset about 3D printing, says Durante.

In fact, Durante and his team custom-designed the hardware used in the recent Merck Research Laboratories experiment launched on the International Space Station. Praised for its ease of use, the 3D-printed device is designed to take advantage of relatively inexpensive syringes for a wide variety of experiments, making it useful for other researchers investigating the activation of chemical reactions in space. provide opportunities.

3D printing drives innovation and supports our research

3DT is a hotbed of out-of-the-box solutions and breakthrough innovation, with 6-7 new requests per day, most of which are brand new inventions, and nearly 3,500 3D projects completed. (This number is doubling each year). Several patents and his four laboratories worldwide (New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ireland, Singapore) and his fifth laboratory (Latin America) are in progress.

Durante says it was becoming the forefront of custom solutions across the company.

Improved capsule filling

Examples of teamwork include:

3DT designed and printed custom grips and staging blocks that work in conjunction with robotic arms to fill capsules used in early-stage clinical trials. This has reduced costs, improved turnaround time and employee safety.

Determining Drug Effects on Nasal Peptides

3DT created nose molds to study inhaled drug deposition patterns. Anatomically accurate models have enabled more efficient clinical testing with increased accuracy and precision and improved formulation decision turnaround times.

Counting sea lice in Vaki, Iceland

With the expansion of salmon and trout farming in Europe, Canada and Chile, the prevalence of sea lice among salmon is increasing. His 3DT-printed housing for the two biomass cameras and the sea lice counting unit can withstand the water pressures and temperatures of frigid 40+ meter deep waters.

Mark Durante, Director, Mercks 3DT

3D technology is only limited by your imagination

Mercks’ award-winning 3DT has proven to be a center of excellence within Merck, helping to set new standards across the life sciences industry. Looking ahead, this momentum is sure to continue.

3D technology is the ultimate blend of digital and physical media, limited only by your imagination.

We want to get to the point where colleagues across the company feel the freedom to be their own inventors, turning to 3DT from the beginning to bring the art of possibility to life. Ultimately, everyone is working towards the same goal. It’s about getting medicines and vaccines to people in need as quickly as possible, Durante said.

