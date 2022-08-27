Technology can hurt owner satisfaction, but it’s good for adoption: JD Power





Today’s automakers must balance the double-edged sword of innovation as Genesis does, research firm says

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V ESV Photo by Brian Harper

JD Power said in its 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) survey in late August that putting new technology into new cars can lead to a sharp increase in problems and lower owner satisfaction. , sums up his one of the dilemmas facing modern automakers. As JD Power says, inherently new technology is a double-edged sword.

Article content

US-based consumer research organization finds 46% of new technologies included in the 2022 TXI survey experience at least one issue that exceeds the worst attribute included in the company’s 2022 Initial Quality Study (IQS) I discovered that For example, the relatively recently introduced fingerprint reader has proven to be more problematic than any other technology examined in TXI’s history. With a score of 54.3 PP100 (problems per 100 surveyed users), he had the lowest overall satisfaction rating of 6.08 on a scale of 1 to 10, and the previous loser, Interior, which he found more consumer-friendly than gesture controls. It irritates me.

Article content

But JD Power points out that not all implementations of a particular technology are the same. Some automakers can do better with the tools they have at hand. In their words, there can be a large variability in the number of issues encountered with a particular technology, meaning that some automakers’ executions are much better at meeting user expectations. This means that

Gasoline car satisfaction drops as fuel prices rise: JD Power says JD Power says early vehicle quality hits record low

The organization also warns that avoiding the implementation of new technologies is also not the path, as technological advancement is one of the clearest routes to continued success in the industry.

Kathleen Rizk, senior director of user experience benchmarking and technology at JD Power, says innovation is non-negotiable. The fact that the technology’s average PP100 is high should not deter automakers from innovating. This is because there are often pervasive and holistic issues experienced with technology across brands. [] Automakers should consider benchmarking brands that excel in innovation. This will help identify and consolidate best practices.

Genesis GV80 3.5T Prestige Photo by Brendan McAleer

Such benchmarked brands include Genesis, which ranked highest overall and among premium brands with an Innovation Index score of 643. Or Kia, which has won the top innovation mark among mass market brands. Tesla, which was included in the index for the first time, actually won 681, but remains ineligible for the award due to its continued refusal to grant access to information to JD Power.

Individual models were praised for their strong execution of certain advanced technologies. The Cadillac Escalade won the Convenience Award for its camera rearview mirror setup. The Mitsubishi Outlander wins the Mass Market Emerging Automation Award for Reverse Automatic Emergency Braking. The BMW X3 is the clear choice for infotainment and connectivity in the premium segment thanks to its mobile phone-based digital key technology.

