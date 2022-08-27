Bhatti, Erickson Selected for ELATES Leadership Program for Women in STEM





Two of the 30 new fellows in the National Leadership Program for Women in Science are members of the Georgia Tech College of Engineering faculty.

Pamela Bhatti is a professor at the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE). Anna Erickson is her Woodruff Professor at the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering. Both are also vice presidents of the school. The following year, through her leadership as Executive of the Academic Technology, Engineering and Sciences (ELATES) Program at Drexel University, she will participate in an intensive program of personal and leadership development.

The ELATES program selects women annually in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics with a focus on increasing their effectiveness as leaders. Each of her 30 faculty members at institutions of higher education in the United States and Canada already has significant management experience. Through this program, they will lead change initiatives within complex institutions and work to improve their ability to strategically manage resources that serve the organization’s mission.

Erickson, who is also the Vice Chair of Research at the Woodruff School, is humbled and excited to be part of this incredible cohort of women leaders in STEM. Her first week at ELATES was intense and fulfilling. I am grateful to the leadership of Georgia Tech for nominating me for this opportunity.

Ericksons’ research is focused on bridging a critical gap between reactor engineering and the nuclear non-proliferation community by integrating theoretical reactor analysis and design and detection. Bhatti is an expert in translational engineering in health and medicine and has co-founded medical start-ups.

Excited at the increased leadership capacity this opportunity offers, as well as engaging with a strong and impressive cohort of ELATES Fellows, Instructors and Allies, Bhatti, who is also ECE’s Vice Chair for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation, said: says. I sincerely thank the leadership of Georgia Tech for giving me this opportunity.

Erickson and Bhatti combine face-to-face and virtual discussions, professional and peer coaching, and 360-degree assessments. She will also travel to Philadelphia for her three-week long sessions on higher education business practices, project management, and communication skills.

Previous engineering students in the ELATES program include Nazanin Bassiri-Gharb and Kyriaki Kalaitzidou from Woodruff Schools and Alenka Zajic from ECE.

