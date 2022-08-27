Nectar360 Launches New Digital Trading Platform — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Nectar360, which manages the Sainsburys Group’s retail media portfolio and owns the Nectar Coalition’s loyalty program, has launched a new self-service service to support its Digital Trading Platform (DTP) goals.

The company previously operated under a managed services model.

Through its new self-service DTP, Nectar360 enables brands and agencies to quickly and effectively launch digital media campaigns, provide real-time optimization and performance reporting, and close the loop between in-store and online sales. says.

According to the press release: Nectar360s DTP provides a one-stop-shop solution for clients and agencies looking to succeed with targeted digital marketing, while delivering strong returns on advertising spend (ROAS) .

Through this targeting, brands can use the rich permissioned data collected as part of the Nectars Loyalty Program.

Nectar’s customer audiences can be easily and efficiently activated in a self-service platform complemented by real-time performance insights.

The self-service platform consists of four main components.

First, Audience Builder allows users to choose from a selection of pre-made audiences tailored to key customer segments and demographics, and even create their own bespoke audiences to meet campaign needs. I can do it.

Leveraging Nectars first-party data, these audiences are updated in real time and return counts detailing addressable audience size.

Campaign Builder is the platform’s engine room, allowing users to upload and edit ad creatives. This is automatically enabled across the Metas social media platform. In the future it will be extended to other channels including the wider web (display and video).

Real-time optimization is possible when a campaign is live through the Campaign Optimizer module.

Here, brands can modify their campaigns according to real-time metrics covering a range of metrics, including live sales data from both online and in-store transactions.

At the end,[インサイト]The tab provides easy access to campaign performance data. You can export these reports to easily view the data alongside your other performance marketing campaigns.

Amir Rasekh, Director of Nectar360 said:

We know our unique, easy-to-use platform is exactly what our brands and agencies have been looking for.

We believe that the successful trial has allowed us to build a market-leading product that meets the needs of our FMCG clients and their distributors and, in the future, our general commodity clients and Nectar coalition partners.

