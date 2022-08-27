MTR Living Lab to test innovation





The lab will be built as part of a new agreement with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park

This lab allows you to try out new technologies in a real-world environment.

MTR has set up a three-year collaboration framework with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP), including the creation of Living Labs to focus on innovative technology applications, data collaboration and co-investment in technology signed a contract to Venture.

With this agreement, MTR will further enhance its services and customer experience by adopting innovative technologies, while promoting an open innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem in Hong Kong, transforming Hong Kong into an international I&T hub. said to develop.

Following the signing of the agreement, the parties will consider establishing a living lab where technology ventures can test their solutions in real-world environments. Labs will initially be located in suitable locations such as Hong Kong stations, MTR malls and other facilities. This initiative may be expanded to his MTR facilities outside of Hong Kong in the future.

The collaboration will also explore the applications of big data, with both parties selecting and co-investing in potential start-ups within the I&T ecosystem.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Jacon Kam, CEO of MTR and Mr. Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, and was witnessed by Dr. Rex Auyeung, Chairman of MTR and Dr. Sunny Chai, Chairman of HKSTP.

According to Auyeung, MTR is actively adopting innovative technology into its business. We share our rail expertise with research institutes to jointly develop smarter solutions for continuous service improvement. It has also decided to push Hong Kong to become a smarter city by allocating resources to support the I&T ecosystem and foster start-ups.

HKSTP strategically partners with key industry leaders to accelerate impactful innovation by supporting the market needs of up-and-coming technology ventures, Wong said. With MTR’s extensive business activities, the co-creation of Living Labs will inject valuable industry expertise into his growing I&T ecosystem, ultimately leading to positive impact innovation.

MTR said it plans to invest more than HK$300 million (US$38.2 million) in start-ups over the next few years and will continue to work with research institutes, start-ups and academies to advance smart railway solutions.

