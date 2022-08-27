Netflix is ​​working on gamertags





Netflix is ​​testing a gamertag-style handle that users can create and publish when playing mobile games of their choice, as first spotted by mobile developer Steve Moser (via TechCrunch). allows members to identify and invite other users based on their handles and see where they rank on the leaderboards.

After updating the Netflix app and downloading Into the Breach and Mahjong Solitaire, I was able to experience this feature for myself. Netflix gave us the option to create and manage game handles associated with specific Netflix profiles for both games. Just like creating a gamertag (or whatever username you see on other gaming platforms), your game handle must be unique, enter the name of your choice and Netflix will automatically check it for you .

Screenshot: Emma Roth / The Verge Screenshot: Emma Roth / The Verge

A game handle is a unique public name for playing a game on Netflix. The text in the app is read when you first create the handle. Your profile icon and name (Emma) are not visible to other users. You can change your game handle at any time.

After tapping the details menu, Netflix explains that you can use your game handle when inviting other members to play. and create a kind of social experience in-game. It may not be available yet.

According to TechCrunch, Netflix began rolling out game handles for some titles last month, including Into the Breach, Bowling Ballers, Heads Up! and Mahjong Solitaire. It’s unclear if and when Netflix plans to roll out game handles to more games, and Netflix did not immediately respond to The Verges’ request for comment.

Netflix first launched the game last November, but it hasn’t exactly taken off. A recent report from CNBC, citing data from app-tracking group Apptopia, revealed that just 1% of Netflix subscribers, or about 1.7 million users, interact with Netflix games every day. .

Netflix aims to have a total of 50 games in its library by the end of 2022, and has added Heads Up!, a game made popular by the Ellen Degeneres show. In addition to new ad-supported tiers and a possible crackdown on password sharing, Netflix’s games could play an even bigger role in its struggle to put its volatile subscriber numbers back on track.

Disclosure: The Verge recently produced a series for Netflix.

