Netflix is ​​testing ‘game handles’ on some mobile titles while developing social gaming features – TechCrunch





Netflix is ​​developing a feature that will allow members to play mobile games with each other and rank competitively on game leaderboards. Last month, the company quietly launched the ability for users to create their own “game handles” for a subset of mobile games like Into The Breach, Bowling Ballers, Mahjong Solitaire and Heads Up!. Additionally, references revealed in the Netflix app are for expanded gaming, including the ability to invite other users to play games with you, and the ability to see where you rank on the leaderboards. shows the ambition of

In a statement provided to TechCrunch, the company confirmed that it is looking at various game features, but has no idea what features other than game handles will be exposed to users or when. could not be clarified.

Netflix spokeswoman Kumiko Hidaka said: “I have nothing else to share at this time.”

The addition suggests that Netflix sees a future where it not only makes mobile gaming available to subscribers, but also encourages members to engage in gaming by playing with others. The news follows the recent announcement that Netflix is ​​hiring an engineer and product manager with a background in cloud gaming.

According to research first discovered by developer Steve Moser, Netflix allows users to set what it calls a “game handle,” which it calls “a unique public name for playing games on Netflix.” I’m here.

Netflix will begin testing the game handle first with the game Into The Breach from July 19, 2022, before expanding options to other titles.

Additionally, Netflix explains to app users: “Your Profile His icon and name will not be visible to others playing Netflix games.”

While the game handle tests are being rolled out, code within the app hints at Netflix’s plans to see where users are on leaderboards and allow them to be represented across Netflix games. And the code states that the handle is used when “playing with other members”.

Another section mentions the ability to show other users if they want to play online, and also offers the ability to invite members to play with them.

Adding more social components seems to be one of the ways Netflix aims to attract and retain more subscribers.

But so far, we haven’t seen much demand for Netflix’s mobile games.

App data company Apptopia recently found that Netflix games average just 1.7 million daily users, CNBC first reported. In total, the more than two dozen games in Netflix’s catalog have had only 23.3 million downloads to date. For comparison, on Netflix he has 221 million subscribers.

Of course, some Netflix games had a built-in user base prior to being acquired by Netflix. However, while it may result in uncounted downloads, the engagement level is rather low.

Whether or not Netflix made a strategic mistake by getting into the game remains to be seen, as it’s still early days.

To our credit, Netflix has found a workaround for Apple’s rule that apps on the App Store platform cannot host their own app store. Then you’ll need your Netflix credentials to sign in to the game.

However, mobile consumers may not turn to Netflix for this kind of entertainment any more than they consider launching Netflix when they want to enjoy short-form videos like TikTok. Laugh quickly.”

The streamer premise seems to need to increase the lagging subscriber base by offering more avenues for entertainment. It’s not about games or TikTok, it’s more about quality programming.

