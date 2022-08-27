Sony raises PS5 price, but not in the US





As if buying a PlayStation 5 wasn’t so difficult, now it’s even more expensive. On Thursday, Sony announced plans to increase the price of his PS5 console in several countries. This price increase won’t affect the US, but the European, Japanese, Chinese, Australian, Mexican and Canadian markets will see a price increase equivalent to around €50 per console.

In a statement explaining the rate hike, Sony blamed the move on high inflation and an unfavorable trend in the currency. Problems with Global Supply’s chain have notoriously made the PS5 hard to come by since the console launched in November 2020. Year. However, this recent price movement reveals that there is still some holdup.

Following Sony’s announcement, both Microsoft and Nintendo said they would not raise prices for their consoles, Xbox, and Switch.

If you’re willing to shell out $400 for a digital-only version of the PS5 and $500 for a version with a disc drive, here are some tips on how to get your hands on it.

And now we have some news from the world of consumer tech.

apple goes to space

Apple’s next product launch event is Wednesday, September 7th. There will be a live show from Apples Cupertino HQ at 10am PDT.

Apple likes to tease the theme of these events by dropping visual cues into the graphics that accompany their announcements, so take what you want from the event’s Far Out title and starry background. Please. Maybe it’s a reference to the company’s spaceship campus. Or maybe Apple just thinks space is cool.

These annual September events are usually when Apple likes to announce new iPhones, so expect to see a few iterations of the iPhone 14. Another Apple Watch or two could be coming. Swirling for months. Apple unveiled his new MacBook lineup at his WWDC event earlier this year, so it’s possible there won’t be anything new on the PC front this time around.

However, we do have some news about the MacBook. The company recently expanded its new repair program to cover some of his Mac laptops. This only applies to the M1 MacBook, and like other products covered by Apple’s self-repair program, it has already received some criticism due to its limited scope.

Meta reveals details of upcoming VR headset

According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Metas’ next VR headset is coming this October. He announced the news on the controversial Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Rumors point to the device as an expensive premium headset that could be called the Quest Pro.

No official specs have been released, but Zuckerberg has hinted at some new features for the headset. is supposed to be This is all an effort to build Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions, envisioning people interacting regularly in his VR. Hopefully, with technology that incorporates your real-life facial expressions and emotions, you won’t look like Zuckerberg’s dead-eyed avatar.

Twitter is now a podcast

It always seems like a crazy time to start Twitter. Adding to the ongoing Elon Musk drama is the recent controversy sparked when The Washington Post published an article about a whistleblower who accused him of widespread security breaches on Twitter. Still, Twitter is holding out as if nothing happened, announcing a new feature this week: podcasts.

On Thursday, Twitter posted on its blog that it has begun incorporating podcast content into its voice-based Spaces feature. Twitter rolled out Spaces following the popularity of Clubhouses. We are now expanding our audio category to include professionally produced soundbites. It’s a sort of scrollable jumble of clips interspersed with podcast chunks made by outlets like NPR and Vox Media. Twitter says it’s currently testing the feature with a handful of users, but it may soon expand to everyone.

Make way for the IRA

The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act allocates $400 billion to the pursuit of green energy technologies in the United States. This means tax credits, rebates, and incentives for those looking to upgrade to energy efficiency. Whether you want better home insulation, solar panels, or an electric car, you can use some of these credits to offset that cost. is still just a little more complicated.

In this week’s Gadget Lab podcast, WIRED writers Aryan Marshall and Matt Simon analyze ways to reduce inflation and share tips on how to save money with green energy technology.

content

This content can also be viewed on the original site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/sony-pumps-up-ps5-prices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos