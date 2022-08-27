The iPhone 14 Pro Max should use these features from the iPad





With a 6.7-inch screen, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and 12 Pro Max are the largest phones Apple has ever released. The rumored iPhone 14 Pro Max is likely to be unveiled on September 7th and is expected to retain the same giant screen. It’s significantly larger than the 13-inch iPhone 13 Mini, and the 4.7-inch iPhone SE, but runs the same software as Apple’s smaller phones.

I wish there were other ways to take advantage of the Pro Max’s huge screen, but luckily there are. Apple should take inspiration from the iPhone’s big cousin, the iPad. Apple tablets come with additional features that make using apps easier on large screens. The company renamed his iPad’s operating system to his iPadOS in 2019 to distinguish it from his iOS on the iPhone. By that point, the iPad’s interface had evolved so much that it no longer made sense to lump both software sets together.

I’m not proposing something drastic like rebranding to “Pro Max OS”. But I think both Apple and its customers can benefit from new features designed specifically for his larger iPhones. This could become even more important as Apple is rumored to launch a larger version of the iPhone 14 this year.

Doing so is not easy. Bringing iPad-specific features such as multitasking to the iPhone Pro Max will require changes. But Apple has a history of tailoring apps and software to specific products, as evidenced by the original iPad and Apple Watch. So I believe it does the same in this case.

Here are some iPad features that seem to apply well to the iPhone Pro Max.

multitasking

Slide Over lets you open other iPad apps in columns along the edge of the screen.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

The big screen on iPhone Pro Max is great for focusing on one app, like reading or watching TV. But we’re excited to see a version of the iPad’s multitasking capabilities coming to the iPhone Pro Max. Being able to view multiple apps at once eliminates the need to switch between them frequently.

Apple offers two main options for running multiple apps across the iPad’s display: Split View and Slide Over. The first is self-explanatory. You can split your screen into two apps. Android phones have offered split screen modes for years. Slide Over is a little different. Instead of splitting the screen, you can open apps in floating panels that can be placed on either side of the screen.

If Apple were to bring any of these features to the iPhone Pro Max, I think Slide Over would be the most useful. Compared to split view mode, you can make better use of the smartphone size screen. Most of the screen he allocates to one app so he can quickly check another. I like to use most of my iPhone’s display to check my email while glancing at my Slack messages in the side column of my screen.

This is an example of an iPad feature that Apple needs to tweak significantly for the iPhone, rather than just take over the current version. The iPhone Pro Max is big for a phone, but it’s still smaller than an iPad and even smaller than an iPad Mini.

iPhone widgets can display a lot of information at a glance.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

One way Apple makes this work is by formatting Slide Over apps like interactive widgets that can be displayed while another app is running. Widgets are designed to display a lot of information in a space that takes up only a fraction of your phone’s screen. So it’s easy to imagine a Slide Over app like a widget that can be pinned to any corner of the iPhone Pro Max’s display.

Still, bringing the iPad’s multitasking capabilities to the iPhone Pro Max is still a no-brainer. One of the attractions of the iPhone is that the software is consistent regardless of which model you own. In the meantime, we’re sticking with some of the existing iPhone Pro Max-specific features that were actually introduced with the iPhone 6 Plus. For example, default apps like Mail and Messages take advantage of the iPhone Pro Max’s large display in landscape mode to show a column of message previews next to the currently displayed message.

Apple’s new iPhone software update, iOS 16, coming this fall, won’t take advantage of the new iPhone Pro Max’s unique multitasking features. However, this update introduces an improved lock screen with widgets that let you see more information at a glance. The new lock screen is available on all supported models, but we think it adds some extra utility to the Pro Max’s larger display.

mini apple pencil

Apple Pencil is not compatible with iPhone, but it should be.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Yes, Steve Jobs famously ridiculed the idea of ​​using a stylus on a mobile device. But listen. The Apple Pencil has proven himself to be a valuable companion to the iPad over the last few years. It is finally available as an option for the iPhone Pro Max.

I’m not the only one who wants an Apple Pencil for the iPhone. My colleague Patrick Holland has been asking for an Apple Pencil since he saw the iPhone 12 Pro Max here in 2020, saying the MagSafe Apple Pencil would be a “killer accessory.”

First, consider the iPhone Pro Max audience. For those willing to pay top dollar for the biggest screen and best camera available on an iPhone, the Apple Pencil is a natural addition to the Pro Max for both photographers and those who just want a huge screen. It seems like

Especially since popular apps like Adobe Lightroom and Pixelmator support the Apple Pencil, those who frequently modify photos on their phones can benefit from editing with a more precise stylus than their fingers. I think you can. Apple Pencil for iPhone can also appeal to those who often use their phones to take notes and mark up documents. The iPhone 14 Max, which is rumored to be a 6.7-inch version of the standard iPhone, will also benefit from an optional pencil accessory.

The success of Samsung’s Galaxy Note line (now integrated into the Galaxy S Ultra family) also suggests that the stylus has an audience. I have to admit I haven’t used the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s S Pen very often. It is convenient for quick recording.

Again, just extending the current Apple Pencil compatibility to the iPhone Pro Max doesn’t make sense. Instead, Apple should design a smaller version of his Pencil with a smaller nib that’s better suited for phone-sized screens.

A win for Apple and its customers

The iPhone 13 Pro Max (far left) is Apple’s largest iPhone.

Patrick Holland/CNET

With or without these features, the iPhone Pro Max is already a hit. According to Counterpoint Research data, the iPhone 12 Pro Max was his second best-selling mobile phone in 2021 worldwide.

There’s clearly demand for larger iPhones, as evidenced by rumors that Apple will replace the iPhone Mini with another 6.7-inch iPhone this year.

But why not do more with the Pro Max? It’s a great way for Apple to further differentiate the Pro Max from the smaller, cheaper iPhones. While the additional software features offer owners more value than the price, the Pencil offers Apple another opportunity to profit from current iPhone Pro Max owners. It seems like a win-win scenario.

The iPhone Pro Max’s lack of multitasking capabilities and Apple Pencil support aren’t necessarily downsides. But Apple feels like it’s missing an opportunity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/the-iphone-14-pro-max-should-borrow-these-ipad-features/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos