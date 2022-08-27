What is Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform?





Every business should have a basic understanding of how, what and where data is stored and how to protect and handle data responsibly. The right data and analytics strategy is key to business transformation, yet only 20% of business leaders believe their organizations can do it well.

they may be right. Twitter’s recent allegations of security issues hid hints that it may also have data governance issues. The product sales team found an interesting set of data and started using it for advertising targeting without seeing where the data came from or how it was collected. Or whether they were supposed to have access to it.

That’s exactly the sort of thing a data platform is supposed to help with, but it also requires dealing with multiple versions of data that are stored in different places and in different ways, making sure the right people in the business are in the right hands. You need to be able to reliably retrieve the data. Decision.

The way Microsoft suggests achieving such data management is through an end-to-end product for database storage, analytics, and governance called the Intelligent Data Platform.

The Intelligent Data Platform connects data services

The pieces that make up the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform, which includes all of Microsoft’s key data services such as SQL Server 2022, Azure SQL, Cosmos DB, Azure Synapse, and Microsoft Purview, are likely already in use. Service. But you may not be using them together well. Intelligent Data Platform is here to make it easy.

“These are best-in-class services that are considered the three core pillars of our data platform,” Mansour explains.

According to Mansour, the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform will provide services for databases and operational data stores, analytics, and data governance, giving authorized users the ability to better understand, manage, and govern business data. provide insight.

“Historically, customers have thought about each of these areas in isolation from each other. What an intelligent data platform does is bring all these pieces together,” Mansour said.

Integrating databases, analytics, and governance is nothing new either, but the point of presenting this as a platform is focused on simplifying the experience of working with it. It claims to significantly improve productivity in the enterprise. Instead of spending time on the task of piecing together disparate data for analysis, you can spend your time meeting the needs of your business.

He suggested that even customers who can integrate different pieces want Microsoft to do more of that work.

“What we hear over and over again from our customers is that they want more than just point solutions,” says Mansour. “Databases and legacy here are not just appliance upgrades. We need to adopt a more holistic and cohesive approach to managing our entire data estate.

“They are thinking about how to generate the necessary insights from all the data.”

With 68% of data not analyzed or used for analysis, according to Mansour’s “astonishing” statistic, companies are looking for solutions that help them “unlock insights that were previously very difficult.” I’m here.

The Intelligent Data Platform provides flexibility for your business, not just the cloud

Just because it’s called a platform doesn’t mean it’s all about cloud computing. According to Mansour, nearly every organization expects the cloud to be an important part of how data is stored in the future, but the Intelligent Data Platform is about more than just moving data to the cloud. It’s about flexibility.

“It’s not just about moving to the cloud, it’s about managing where the data is,” says Mansour. “By providing Azure SQL Edge, we can use the same consistent platform to manage our data even in edge environments.”

Additionally, Synapse Link is one of the new features in SQL Server 2022. It’s a key part of the new data platform that started with Azure Cosmos DB’s cloud-first and started with Dynamics and Power Platform’s Dataverse.

By incorporating Synapse Link into its services, the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform seeks to bridge historically disjointed operational data stores and analytical data sources. As a result, Mansour claims, businesses can analyze data with more meaningful insights “within seconds of transactions recorded in physical stores.”

“No company on the market today offers that capability,” Mansour said. “Because all of these services are self-hosted, we can provide deep integration and enable those insights without impacting operational systems, because we obviously don’t want to. We have such a comprehensive data platform that enables these new experiences.”

But before these insights can be useful, businesses need to know what data they need to analyze and who should see it. This can be difficult for organizations with large amounts of data. But with Microsoft Purview as part of the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform, companies will be able to “identify the data they own. It’s the first step in this journey,” he said. says.

In addition to controlling who has access, you can also start thinking about where your data comes from and where it goes.

Traditional data warehouses are still useful, but many organizations are looking for more flexible and agile options for analytics like Power BI. Power BI has a new data mart feature that makes it easy for users to get insights from their data without needing her IT setup. for them.

“It’s not about providing these insights to a select few people living on the fringes of the organization. It’s about enabling everyone in the organization to make critical insights and decisions much faster and faster.” said Mansour.

Power BI has hundreds of connectors to bring data in for analysis, but Intelligent Data Platform lets you do more.

“There’s intelligence we’re building into the platform to proactively surface the data sources that our customers might need,” Mansour said. “They can search and recommend data sources based on the type of query and the type of data they’re looking at and the insights they’re looking for.”

Bigger might be better: Intelligent Data Platform benefits enterprises with large databases

Any organization can benefit from the Intelligent Data Platform, but according to Mansour, “Companies with large data assets across multiple environments will benefit even more. Features like Microsoft Purview and Synapse Link And with the ability to provide management capabilities across multiple environments, the more you use the platform, the more you’ll benefit from it.”

For example, FedEx is using its platform for business transformation using both traditional data sources and new approaches such as sensors and IoT.

“Today, they use it to scan millions of packages and billions of transactions a day. We provide it,” said Mansour. “They have taken it a step further and established what they call the Intelligent Edge, collecting massive amounts of his IoT[Internet of Things]data from devices and autonomous systems to provide even more insight.

“They use it to get deeper insights, better ways to manage their shipping movements, take corrective action within minutes, and be in control of their data wherever it lives. , to reach the next level of insight beyond traditional data warehousing, allowing us to actually capture more signals across our business, become much more agile, and better serve our customers.”

Even if you don’t need to build a powerful system like FedEx, the Intelligent Data Platform makes it easy to discover opportunities that may be hidden in the data you’re already collecting.

“It’s about understanding the data you have, managing it well, and getting the insight you need when you need it,” explains Mansour. “If there’s one thing we’ve learned in the last few years, in order for companies to survive and thrive in today’s environment, they need to put data at the center of everything they do, and many companies have done that. It just means we’re doing better. Better.”

