good for the world, good for the economy





While there is an ever-increasing urgency to stop climate change, smart people around the world are gaining momentum to develop clever new technologies to solve climate change and other environmental problems.

Cleantech is a growing and incredibly exciting sector of the business world dedicated to products and services that help people make smart choices about the environment.Clean energy sources such as electric vehicles and solar panels. , think of alternatives to harmful substances such as plastic.

All these solutions and more need to be implemented at scale to make lasting change. We all need to do more.

So what is the role of entrepreneurship and innovation in enabling New Zealanders to make better environmental decisions?

Invest millions in research and development

A growing number of New Zealand entrepreneurs are coming up with smart solutions to the challenges facing our planet, from carbon footprint to plastic waste.

Data from Callaghan Innovation shows that the number of New Zealand cleantech and high-tech companies developing products that help solve climate change and other environmental challenges will rise from 47 in 2015 to 86 in 2021. , has nearly doubled in the last six years.

However, we know the actual number of Kiwi cleantech companies operating in key sectors to mitigate climate impacts such as energy, agriculture and construction is in the hundreds.

Of course, clean technology is not only good for the climate, it also brings new opportunities for the New Zealand economy.

Our own analysis of the cleantech sector last year found that we worked with nearly 300 cleantech startups during fiscal year 2020. During the same period, only 98 of these cleantech innovators generated $330 million in revenue, supported 1,860 jobs, and invested $95 million in research and development.

they’re collecting a lot of cash for it

New Zealand Growth Capital Partners, along with the New Zealand Trade and Enterprises investment team, has invested over $100 million in the sector over the last 24 years and has over 50 cleantech companies that have successfully raised capital or are in funding mode. is aware of Moon.

Auckland-based cleantech company Osho is one of several companies trying to engineer outdated and inefficient ways to power homes. Late last year they closed his $12 million, the largest seed funding round in New Zealand history (at the time).

Osho (now ready for market) designs more efficient ways to power your home, making it smarter, safer and more efficient. Osho’s first product will play a key role in helping Kiwi make a positive contribution to fundamentally accelerating the clean energy revolution.

Cleantech/agritech company Eko360 also just closed a $5 million funding round. They develop solutions that help farmers reduce their environmental footprint from fertilizers.

The team at Eko360 prides itself on providing highly effective solutions to farmers who are under pressure to change the way they work under new regulations. The idea here is not to disrupt how farms are run, but to provide an easy alternative for time-poor farming communities.

Phil Anderson, Cleantech Business Innovation Advisor at Callaghan Innovation, said:

A partnership to keep the momentum going

Cleantech is gaining momentum in New Zealand and it is encouraging to see increased investment in this sector. The same goes for the launch of a Kiwi cleantech company. So what is being done to support them?

Last year we established and signed the NZ CleanTech Mission Partnership with NZGCP, Auckland UniServices, Science for Technological Innovation (SfTI), Auckland Unlimited, Kiwinet and Ara Ake.

The partnership aims to build collaboration between clean technology innovators, investors and governments. We were looking to create the best possible ecosystem for cleantech in New Zealand to seize the significant economic and environmental opportunities that cleantech offers.

But if you’ve had an epiphany about how to solve climate change challenges, big or small, now is the time to pursue it. For Kiwis looking to launch cleantech startups, the opportunity is just around the corner.

The reality is that these technology-based solutions are needed more than ever.

Phil Anderson is the Cleantech Business Innovation Advisor at Callaghan Innovation.

This content was provided free of charge to NBR.

