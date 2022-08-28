Wireless Android Auto and Google Maps suck





C. Scott Brown/Android Authority

On paper, wireless Android Auto is a dream come true. Jump in your car, accelerate, and your smartphone’s apps and services will magically appear in the infotainment system. Within seconds, you can listen to music, receive turn-by-turn navigation instructions, and send voice commands such as text her or call. I lived in such a future!

Of course, it’s only on paper. In the real world, using Android Auto wirelessly can be so cumbersome that you might want to go back to using a wired one or stop using it altogether.

I recently got a new 2019 Subaru Crosstrek with Android Auto as standard. Natively it only supports wired connections, but now we have the Motorola MA1 dongle that brings wireless support to any Android Auto vehicle. After using this setup for a few weeks, I seriously question whether Google gave enough thought to rolling out wireless support. I feel like I’m not ready for golden time.

Wireless Android Auto doesn’t feel ready for prime time.

To illustrate the problem I faced, I’ll focus on one of Google’s own services: Maps. Indeed, if there’s one thing that works well in a wireless Auto system, it’s maps, right?

Hands-free map?

As any Android Auto user knows, you can’t use the smartphone version of Google Maps while using the Android Auto version. Once connected, whether wired or wireless, you’ll be able to access your maps only from your car’s display. When I try to open Maps on my phone while using Auto, the app doesn’t open.

However, the automatic version of Maps is incredibly watered down when compared to the full phone app. For example, it is not possible to search for restaurant menus, nor is it easy to search for specific locations in detail. For example, a mall within 25 miles of me that opens at 6 p.m. would be difficult to navigate with a car display. I can’t figure this stuff out using my phone, so can’t I?

Google Maps functionality is severely limited while connected to Android Auto.

It’s easy to see why Google is limiting the mobile phone version of Maps in this way. The whole point of Android Auto is to force you to get away from your phone and focus on the road. However, there are very common situations where Google doesn’t seem to consider this limit. One thing is clear: what if it’s parked? It’s perfectly safe to use the phone version of Maps while parked, but you can’t use Maps on your phone while connected. And it’s not that Android Auto doesn’t know you’re parked. It should be aware of the Android Autos keyboard to turn it on and off depending on whether the car is moving or not.

One way to get around this is to turn off your car. However, for my his Crosstrek, I can’t wirelessly disconnect from Auto just by turning off the car. Your car assumes you want to listen to things like music while parked, so Android Auto will keep running until you open the driver’s door and remove the key from the ignition.

For full map control, you’ll have to park, turn off your car, open the door, take out the key, close the door, and wait.

In other words, to use the phone version of Maps while connected to wireless Android Auto in your car, you have to park, turn off the car, open the door, get the keys, close the door, and wait. I have. Disengage Auto completely. Then find what you need from the map, restart your car, wait for your phone to reconnect, and off you go. How convenient!

However, with Android Auto on cable, this isn’t much of an issue. I was able to unplug and use maps on my phone to my heart’s content. You can even do it while driving! Of course, I don’t think so, but this leads to another big problem when using the Auto wirelessly.

Hey, Google: sometimes there are two people in the car

C. Scott Brown/Android Authority

Crosstrek is a ride my partner and I share. Most of the time I drive, but a lot of times she drives instead. It’s no surprise that she connects her own phone wirelessly to her Android Auto as well.

This explodes with more problems. The first is huge. There is no way to control who gets wireless Android Auto priority. In theory, if two phones are present, Auto should give priority to connecting to the last connected phone. However, I’ve seen this fail many times.

I’ve heard that some systems allow you to set a priority list for your car’s Bluetooth connections and auto-default to this list. For example, if phone A appears at the top of his BT list, Auto will always select this phone first. If it’s not there, go to Phone B, etc. This doesn’t seem to be the case with Crosstrek. I haven’t been able to find any documentation online from Google stating if this works this way.

Wireless Android Auto is clearly not designed for multiple phones.

Even if you could control the priority, the fact remains that there is no direct way to change the connecter after the fact. If I’m driving and want to access my phone, but her phone auto-connects first, there’s no way to tell Android Auto to disconnect that connection and go to my phone. Instead she has to terminate her own connection and wait for my phone to connect. This workaround is very inconvenient at first, but it is terribly slow. When Auto recognizes she’s gone, it may take a few minutes before it auto-connects to my phone. Sometimes it doesn’t connect at all! In that case, you actually have to turn off the car, open and close the car door, restart the car, and wait for Auto to connect to the phone. Are you okay with this, Google?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Let’s go back to the map. Having another person in the car seems to have solved the problem described in the previous section, doesn’t it? We can open at 6:00. Then you can use Auto to navigate there. Unfortunately, it’s also a clunky experience. For example, there is no way for her to send me information. She can share locations and routes with me from within Maps, but the shares will be emailed and not accessible from Auto. She can’t even text me a link because Android Auto doesn’t recognize her URL in the message.

The only workaround for this is to pick up the phone and find the link. It doesn’t matter if it’s an email or a text. This is fine as it can be done safely from her passenger seat when she is in the car. If she wasn’t in the car, you can guess how she would have to do this (hint: break the law).

Want to share directions to Android Auto? No, I have to pick up the phone.

Of course, Google doesn’t want us to do this at all. I’m sure she or I need to use voice commands to tell Android Auto to go to the mall. That’s nice, but what if I want a specific route? What if I have multiple stops? What if I can’t find the specific mall I want to visit on the map? It’s much easier to set all this up in Maps beforehand and then send it to Android Auto.

Crazy, even a wired connection doesn’t help here. Let’s say you connected with a cable. My partner can disconnect my phone and then use the full her version of the map to create a specific route to a mall with multiple stops. However, the Android Autos version of the app is proprietary, so when I plug the plugin back in, it’s all gone. Again, Google, are you okay remotely?

Wireless Android Auto and Google Maps: just use Waze

Edgar Cervantes / Artificial Human Authority

I spent a lot of time chatting with people and lurking in various subreddits trying to figure out the best way to tackle these issues. I was. Use Waze. With Waze on your car display, your maps are freed from Android Auto’s control. To be clear, even if you’re using the Google-owned Waze, you (or a passenger) can use maps on your connected phone. In this situation, you can park and keep the car moving while you use the map to figure out where to go. Once you know that, you can let Waze handle the navigation. You can’t submit multiple stops or custom routes yet, but at least you can get your work done faster and more efficiently.

Of course, this doesn’t solve the other wireless Android Auto issues, such as not being able to control who is connected.

Anyway, my partner and I are starting to think it’s better to go back to Android Auto’s wired connection, where we have direct control over who’s connected. With Waze, you won’t face many problems with Google Maps. Hopefully Google actually picks up on this soon so you can experience Android Auto the way it thinks it can offer.

