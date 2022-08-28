Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals and KangaBio Establish Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Antibody Drug Development and Innovation





SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Sanyou) and Shanghai KangaBio Co., Ltd. (KangaBio) recently entered into a licensing agreement for proprietary monoclonal antibodies Did. It is an antibody drug developed by Sanyo and grants KangaBio an exclusive license to use the antibody for research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of immunotherapy products. KangaBio is a rising star biotechnology company committed to developing innovative prodrugs and providing innovative medicines to address unmet clinical needs. Sanyou is a biological high-tech company focused on research and development services for innovative antibody drugs. Sanyu and KangaBio will work together to develop innovative prodrugs for immunotherapy, building on their respective strengths and industry resources.

Previously, KangaBio and Sanyou reached a collaboration agreement and signed a high-level term sheet on two monoclonal antibody drugs developed by Sanyou. In addition to the transfer of licenses for drug candidates, the two companies have successively conducted step-by-step research and development cooperation, including joint development, contracted research and development, and technical services. Sanyou maximizes services with 6 one-stop innovative antibody drug integration services, 11 flexible and adaptable antibody drug R&D step-by-step technical services, and 11 diversified antibody generation capabilities. to fully support KangaBio’s drug development.

Dr. Weidong Jiang, Founder and CEO of KangaBio, said: Leveraging the advantages of Sanyu’s world-leading innovative antibody drug development and value conversion platform, we will further enrich KangaBio’s innovative product pipeline, accelerate our innovative antibody drug research and development, It is expected to address unmet clinical needs. ”

Dr. Guojun Lang, Founder and CEO of Sanyou, said: This close collaboration, which has both a drug discovery system and an extensive track record of commercialization, has a strong mutual complementarity in the form of business, and we expect that we will continue to have deeper communication and collaboration with KangaBio in the future. I hope it will be profitable. KangaBio, Sanyou and his Kanga team up to achieve remarkable results.

About Kanga Bio

KangaBio was founded by Dr. Weidong Jiang in 2021. KangaBio is a biotechnology company focused on providing innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs. KangaBio is working on the development of prodrugs of immunostimulants and other multispecific biologics to avoid toxicity to previously validated targets and enhance drug efficacy. Dr. Weidong Jiang, Bachelor’s degree from Hangzhou University (Zhejiang University), Master’s degree from Shanghai Institute of Cell Biology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Ph.D. Postdoc at University of Giessen, Germany, ChemGenics (Millennium/Takeda), Microcide, Applied Molecular Evolution (Eli Lilly), Senior Scientist and Director at Catalyst Biosciences. development. Dr. Jiang previously co-founded Shanghai Henlius Biotech in 2009. It is a listed company exchange where he has successfully launched 5 biologics in the Chinese market and 1 biologic in the European market. Today, KangaBio is in a vigorous and rapid development stage under the leadership of Dr. Jiang.

About Sanyo Bio-Pharma

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a biological high-tech company focused on innovative antibody drug R&D and services. Sanyou has established a world-leading integrated R&D and value conversion platform for high-quality, high-throughput, innovative antibody drugs, and built a business ecosystem that includes therapeutic, R&D, and diagnostic products and services. , is committed to working with global biopharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device manufacturers. A pharmaceutical research and development company delivering new advances in the diagnosis and treatment of human diseases. Sanyou has over 20,000 square meters of integrated innovative antibody drug R&D labs equipped with advanced facilities and instruments, as well as a suite of trillion-level phage display antibody libraries for innovative antibody drug discovery. Established more than 40 core innovation technology platforms, including platforms. Innovative antibody drug optimization, cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, preclinical research and development, industrial development.

