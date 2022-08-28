It looks like Google is already working on the Pixel 8’s chipset





While we’re patiently waiting for the full launch of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with the upgraded Tensor 2 chipset, we’ve heard news about a Tensor 3 CPU likely to be found in next year’s Pixel 8. I have. .

According to GalaxyClub (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)), Samsung and Google are already testing an upgraded Tensor chipset, which is logically supposed to be called Tensor 3. . It has the model number S5P9865 and has been tested on a developer board codenamed Ripcurrent.

This is to distinguish it from Tensor 2 which is believed to have the model number S5P9855 (tested on a board codenamed Cloudripper). The original Tensor chipset model number is S5P9845, so you can see that pattern.

all the chips

What’s not here is no indication of how powerful the Tensor 3 CPUs can be. We don’t really know much about the Tensor 2 at this point, except that it will power the Pixel 7, and the Pixel 7 Pro.

There will no doubt be some performance upgrades, more power in artificial intelligence processing, but as the Pixel line progresses, it’s unlikely that Google will continue to partner with Samsung on these chips. It’s worth noting. The Tensor processor is believed to be based on Samsung Exynos technology.

Speaking of Exynos, the GalaxyClub report states that a chip is also in the works, likely to be the Exynos 1380. It’s the successor to the Exynos 1280 currently found in some mid-range Samsung phones (such as the Samsung Galaxy A53).

Analysis: Power Up

The original Tensor chipset has many advantages, but it’s fair to say that it doesn’t match chipsets such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A15 Bionic processors currently found in the iPhone 13.

However, partnering with Samsung to develop its own silicon means Google can customize Pixel phones very specifically to their needs. In other words, we need to make sure the architecture is suitable for the AI ​​processing required to perform tasks with Google Assistant and his Pixel’s advanced photo processing capabilities.

For example, the original Tensor Chip is useful for face detection when taking photos and has been found to power the live translation feature available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The same is expected for Tensor 3. Eventually it will be on phones, probably sometime in the next year.

Even from the perspective that benchmark scores aren’t the most important part of a mobile processor’s performance, Google still wants flagships that can keep up with its competitors, and it’s time to see how the new chips perform. would be interesting. That point.

