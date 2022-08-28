Improving access to antibiotics through innovation





Antimicrobial resistance is a growing health crisis that requires a multi-pronged approach to tackle it

Sir Alexander Fleming, who won the prize for discovering penicillin, issued a grave warning in his Nobel Prize speech. There may come a time when penicillin will be available in stores for everyone, he said. Then there is the danger that an ignorant person could easily overdose, exposing the microbes to non-lethal doses of the drug and developing resistance.Within a century of his prophecy, the time has come.

The reckless use of antibiotics, including penicillin, has produced bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites that have become resistant to commonly used antimicrobial agents. Microbes are evolving faster than we can invent drugs to deal with them. It’s exhausted.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a growing health crisis that requires a multi-pronged approach to tackle it. There is a need for newer, more effective antibiotics and improved access to life-saving antibiotics worldwide. Better diagnostics to identify drug-resistant infections and treat them with effective drugs, and robust surveillance systems to monitor the spread of drug-resistant infections.

Discovering new antimicrobials through pharmaceutical research and development is costly, time-consuming and often out of reach for many low- and middle-income countries, but India is changing the game in tackling the AMR crisis. You can rely on collaboration and innovation to build your strategy to keep up with evolving superbugs.

Scale of the AMR crisis

In 2019 alone, drug-resistant superbugs killed about 1.27 million people worldwide, more than HIV/AIDS and malaria, and the United Nations (UN) estimates that the number could reach 1,000 by 2050. It can reach millions.

In India, the world’s largest consumer of antibiotics, AMR is well established and the use of last resort antibiotics such as cephalosporins is booming. The country is expected to have 1.6 million multidrug-resistant infections in 2040, significantly higher than any other country. Although the warning is harsh, current approaches to curbing the spread of superbugs appear to fall short.

Diagnostic innovation

One way to prevent the reckless abuse of antibiotics is to diagnose the cause of the infection early. In India, many doctors prescribe antibiotics to treat infections that are likely caused by viruses. Rapid diagnostics that help identify the exact microbes and the drugs to which they are susceptible can prevent the misuse of antibiotics at the point of care.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how rapid diagnostic tests can be developed and made available to the public quickly. Similarly, diagnosis of AMR requires research to identify suitable biomarkers and develop accurate and affordable detection tools to detect multidrug-resistant pathogens. Agencies such as ICMR and BIRAC can fund such development.

discovery of antibiotics

Consumption of antibiotics such as cephalosporins, quinolones and macrolides is rising sharply in low- and middle-income countries, while the pipeline of new antibiotics is depleted. Lack of funding for pharmaceutical research, clinical trials, supply chain challenges, and regulatory hurdles slow the development of new antibiotics.

Developing new antibiotics is expensive, and it takes years for new drugs to become available in low- and middle-income countries. India needs to leverage public-private partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and government laboratories to quickly start in-house development of new antibiotics, as it did with Covaxin.

Government agencies such as ICMR and CSIR, along with DBT, DST, and international partners such as the Global Antibiotics Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), Wellcome Trust, are working together to pursue antimicrobial research and build world-class clinical trials infrastructure. can be developed to accelerate drug development.

In India, where 80% of urban healthcare providers are private companies, resource-scarce hospitals struggle to procure expensive antibiotics. Innovative pricing models, bulk procurement of such antibiotics, and the promise of guaranteed purchases from hospitals not only reduce costs, but also absorb trust in pharmaceutical companies that have invested in antibiotic research. Deploying Universal Health Coverage in India would improve access to antibiotics for over 100 million families by reducing individual out-of-pocket costs and facilitating government procurement through bulk orders may be

AMR is a new pandemic and India is the AMR capital of the world, requiring immediate action by policy makers and the scientific community. As seen in the development and deployment of vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, India has shown great capabilities in pharmaceutical knowledge, experience and infrastructure, and India is working on her AMR and other low-to-medium We have an opportunity to show the way to income countries.

In this direction, the promotion of innovation and international partnerships are key. With millions of lives at risk in his upcoming AMR pandemic, the country must act now.

(YK Gupta is Principal Advisor, Global Antibiotics Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), India Strategy Development. Subasree Srinivasan is Medical Director, Global Antibiotics Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), Geneva.)

