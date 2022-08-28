Google Pixel Buds Pro: My 3 Favorite and 3 Disliked Features





Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

I’ve had Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro for three weeks and tested them while traveling, at work, on public transport, during my morning walks, and relaxing at home. During this time, I think I’ve formed a pretty clear opinion as to why these buds are good and what their biggest drawbacks are.

If you want an in-depth objective analysis of our extensive audio, noise canceling, and mic tests, check out our Pixel Buds Pro review. This is a more subjective view based on my personal experience, and as a preface, I’m neither an audiophile nor a gamer, so codecs and latency aren’t a big concern for me.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: My Favorite Feature

superior comfort

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of Nothing Ear 1. This is the most comfortable pair of buds I have tried. Well, I wasn’t ready to say this, but the Pixel Buds Pro come very close. It’s a problem I’ve had with countless other pairs of buds, and Google’s magic for removing bud-clogged ear sensations actually works. You can eat and chew these without worrying.

I did a few 4-5 hour listening sessions with the Buds Pro, and this number was only achieved with the Nothing Ear 1. Most of the time, you can almost forget you’re wearing them, but on rare occasions, they can be a little uncomfortable. will be 9. However, this is also a highly subjective issue, so your mileage may vary.

On land, these are one of the most comfortable earbuds I’ve tried. On the plane, they win by a landslide.

But when traveling, the equation is completely different. The Nothing Ear 1 and every other pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds I’ve used on planes clog my ears and cause mounting pressure after about 30 minutes, but not the Pixel Buds Pro. I was able to wear them for a few hours while enjoying a movie while working on a flight crossing the US, but I needed to soothe my ears.Seriously, Google’s black magic really works.

Multipoint, fast pairing, audio switching

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google has three different technologies in place to simplify pairing and switching between devices. In general, this strategy works quite well, at least compared to many other Bluetooth earbuds on the market.

Just open the case and your Buds Pro will show up on nearby Android devices (fast pairing). No more fumbling with button combinations, long presses, or cryptic pairing codes. Pair them with your device and your Google account, and they will automatically appear on any other phone or tablet signed into the same account.

Connecting to a new Android phone and switching between different phones is nearly seamless.

Then, for example, when you watch and pause a video on one phone and start listening to music on another, the new audio switching feature kicks in and lets you hear the audio without lifting a finger. A simple notification on the will indicate that the audio has been switched between them, with the option to overwrite it on either phone.

Voice Switching onNotification: Switched to this phoneNotification: Switched from this phone

In addition to these two Android-specific features, the Pixel Buds Pro also support the Bluetooth Multipoint standard so you can pair them with iMacs, iPads, Google Pixelbooks and Xiaomi Mi TVs. At least two different devices can be connected at the same time, although obviously not at the same time. This means you can enjoy your TV shows without worrying about missing an important call. The Pixel Buds Pro pause the show, switch to my phone and answer the call. No need to lift your finger again.

All these features put Google’s bud several steps ahead of most of its competitors on Android. There are still issues to be worked out (which we’ll get to later), but in general the Pixel Buds Pro are a good mix of versatility and simplicity.

natural transparency

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

I usually avoid transparent mode with most true wireless earbuds. There is often a clear separation between the music or audio I hear and the noise and voices around me. There is rarely the right balance between the two. Either the music is still overwhelming no matter what volume you set it to, or the ambient noise is taking over the audio.

Transparency mode is very natural and feels like wearing open earbuds.

Pixel Buds Pro offer one of the most natural transparency modes I’ve personally tested. It’s almost like you’re wearing open earbuds instead of in-ears. I’ve been able to have many conversations with my husband.I’ve worn them, walked around on trips and commutes, and commuted to do things I’ve never done with any other pair of Tsubomi before. I found myself selecting and triggering Transparency mode in institutions and crowded environments. This way you always know what’s going on. Again, this is not what I have done with other buds before.

Transparent mode has always felt like a gimmick to me. But when it works as it’s supposed to, you’ll end up using it for real.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: The feature I hate the most

gesture control

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

On the Pixel Buds Pro, voice call and music playback controls are bog standard, but volume control uses a side swipe for some reason. I expect to swipe up to increase the volume instead of swiping forward. The same goes for volume down, swipe down, and swipe back. These gestures don’t make much sense to me. I don’t like to force it.

Only touch-and-hold gestures are customizable and can only be set to trigger the assistant or toggle between transparency and noise cancellation. As far as I know you can’t even disable it. I’ve gotten used to all of these forced controls, but some of them definitely feel weird and I wish there was an option to change them.

Between the non-customizable controls and the tendency of the gesture touchpad to tilt upwards, some gestures feel very strange.

However, my biggest issue with gestures has to do with how I reach for the buds. Due to the Pixel Buds Pro’s odd triangular shape, the colored touch-sensitive parts often point slightly upwards or at odd angles instead of straight out.

Reaching buds with my index is not easy. On average, you end up hitting regular black plastic once every two. I don’t even trust my instinct to blindly tap to pause the music. Instead, you have to feel how exactly the bud is staying in your ear before performing the tap or swipe. Trust me, I know how silly this sounds, but basically, instead of raising the index and tapping the buds, you should raise the index higher and then tap the buds. I’ve gotten used to it, but it’s still unnatural.

Fast pairing and audio switching, again

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

As magical as fast pairing and audio switching can feel, it’s still far from perfect. Fast pairing is currently only supported on Android phones. My Google Pixelbook, Chromecast with Google TV, or Galaxy Watch 4 can’t detect my earbuds automatically and instead have to manually pair them.

Google is working on it, and should roll out Fast Pair to Chrome OS, Wear OS, and Android TV, but we all know Google’s promise isn’t tied to human timelines. It could land tomorrow or two years from now. Or never. Until then, you’ll have to manually re-pair or reconnect the buds whenever you want to use them with your laptop or TV.

Fast Pair doesn’t support computers and TVs yet, but Audio Switching can be buggy.

Worse, audio switching doesn’t always work. I have come across a few instances where one of my phones (Pixel 5, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a) stated that it was actively connected to the Buds Pro but did not play audio through them or the speakers. did. I just pretended to be playing and it got quiet.

If Google wants these protocols to be the Android equivalent of Apple’s magical AirPods auto-switching, it needs to improve. now.

I also wish the Pixel Buds Pro settings had a manual device picker similar to Ankers’ SoundCore lineup. That way, you can see all the phones and other devices your buds are already paired with and manually select which two to use at a given moment. This is useful when you are at home and have your TV, computer, laptop, phone and clock nearby.

case battery

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

I love my Pixel Buds Pro case. It’s small and smooth, feels good to the touch, and opens and closes gracefully. However, the extra battery life it offers isn’t a record-breaker. I found myself charging it much more often than I used to with my other pair of earbuds.

A slightly larger case with a spare battery is welcome.

So, as long as we liked the size and design of the case, we were fine with adding a few extra millimeters here and there to get the extra money out of the case. Wireless charging is available for

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Active noise canceling Google Assistant Real-time translation

Pixel Buds are now Pro

Pixel Buds Pro take Google’s family of true wireless earbuds to the next level with a powerful chipset, active noise canceling (ANC), high-quality microphone, access to Google Assistant, real-time translation and multi-point connectivity. increase.

Google got a lot right with the Pixel Buds Pro. In my opinion, this is one of the best Android-optimized bud pairs on the market right now. It gets the essentials right: comfort, sound and usability. After that, the rest of the complaints are forgiven. This is why the Buds Pro have earned a permanent spot in my desk and bag.

