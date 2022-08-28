This year’s Google Doodle winner has a message for young people and all of us





Sophie Arake Liu, a teenager from Florida, was inspired by her mother’s support.

In 1998, before Google was incorporated, founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin changed the company’s logo to mark their participation in the Burning Man Festival in Nevada. Users liked this gesture and the idea for the Google Doodle was born.

By the way, if you don’t know what a Google Doodle is, it’s the illustration you see at the top of the page when you visit Google from your browser. Google defines it like this.

Doodles are fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.

Our team at Google has created over 5,000 doodles for homepages around the world.

But there are also annual doodle contests. And this year’s Doodle for Google 2022 competition was based on a theme with prompts for school students from kindergarten through his 12th grade.

This was a thoughtful choice on Google’s part, given that so many young people are struggling with post-pandemic mental health issues. The finalist entrees were even more thoughtful, illustrating what they do to take care of themselves: exercising, being in touch with nature, cooking the foods they love, and spending time with their families.

Google users in the US voted for winners in each grade category (K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-10, 11-12) and state/region. You can check out her five finalists here.

The winning entry was created by 16-year-old Sophie Arak-Lieu from Florida. Her doodle, inspired by her relationship with her mother, reads:

I care for myself by accepting that other people care for me. Often I struggle to carry my own burdens and forget that there are so many people who care about me and want to help me just like my mother. Having someone help you not only relieves your stress, but it also allows you to do things you never could have done on your own.

As a 2022 national winner, Sophie received a $30,000 college scholarship and her school won a $50,000 technology package.

As students across the country and around the world return to school, inspired by Sophie’s graffiti and allowing others to support and care for us, they are not alone, we are ourselves Remember that you care about

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://aleteia.org/2022/08/27/this-years-google-doodle-winner-has-a-message-for-young-people-and-for-all-of-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

