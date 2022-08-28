FG Launches National Agricultural Technology, Innovation Policy





The Federal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has launched a new National Agricultural Policy, the National Agricultural Innovation Policy (NATIP), with the support of the USAID Nigeria Agricultural Policy activity conducted by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and Michigan State University (MSU). was formulated. ) 2022 – 2027.

NATIP is a policy undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in partnership with stakeholders in Nigeria’s agriculture and related services.

This policy will support public and private contributions to agriculture and rural development while addressing the needs of women, youth and people with special needs through deliberate efforts to infuse technology and innovation into agriculture. Through the sector’s investments, it is expected to achieve sustainable economic and social change.

NATIP hopes to build synergies with sub-nationals and, with the support of USAID/Nigeria, create and disseminate appropriate technologies and innovations that meet farmers’ needs.

Representatives of IFPRI and other partners in the development of the new agricultural policy conveyed messages of goodwill and expressed excitement about the future of the agricultural sector under NATIP. Researchers, policy makers and private sector partners discussed recommendations from new policies and key areas of priority to transform Nigeria’s food system to meet today’s challenges and development goals .

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Dr Mohammad Mahmod Abubakar said the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy will boost agribusiness operations towards achieving food and nutrition security.

In his words, the focus of the new National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy 2022-2027 will be on stakeholder synergy and coordination, knowledge creation and transfer, rapid mechanization, extension service delivery, livestock development and crop production. It was premised on 10 thematic areas of strengthening the value chain. , fisheries and aquaculture.

He said the policy covers cross-cutting areas of digital and climate smarts, agricultural promotion, rural infrastructure, export standardization, data and information management, access to quality agricultural inputs, and women and youth in agriculture. I added that there are.

Furthermore, the minister revealed that the ministry has maintained various initiatives for the development of the agricultural sector. The issue of embracing technology and innovation therefore becomes inevitable to transform the country’s agricultural system to enable smallholder farmers to adopt new technologies and best practices. Enhanced production.

He argued that the policy implementation strategy should have clear responsibilities among national, state, and local government officials, along with clear indicators and timelines for reliably and collectively tracking progress during program implementation. and outlined roles.

The Minister commended relevant stakeholders, development partners, non-governmental organizations, civil society, financial institutions and researchers for their contributions in developing the successful framework of NATIP 2022-2027.

Dr Abubakar therefore urged stakeholders to focus on the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy 2022-2027 for smooth implementation to ensure food and nutrition security in the country.

U.S. Development Agency/Nigeria Mission Director Ann Patterson, represented by Deputy Mission Director Sarah Wells, said the organization will continue to provide financial and technical support to help Nigeria’s agricultural development move forward quickly. rice field.

