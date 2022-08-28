ExpressBasics: How to share your location on Google Maps





Sharing your location on WhatsApp is easy and very convenient, but if you want to drive or walk to where your friends are, you can’t use it to get into navigation. Rather, the user must rely solely on the visual aids provided by her WhatsApp’s in-app map view.

Instead, you can share your live location directly via Google Maps so that your recipients can see your real-time location as well as initiate navigation directly to that location on foot, on two wheels, or by car. This makes it much easier for people you invite to actually get there, especially if they’re new to the area or environment.

How to share your location with Google Maps

Step 1: To share your location, first[現在地]Toggle on to open Google Maps.On the main screen of the app, as shown in the image below[現在地]find the button. This will move the map to your exact location, indicated by a blue dot.

Here’s how to enable “My Location” in Google Maps: (express photo)

Step 2: Go to your profile by clicking your profile picture on the top right and select Location sharing.blue on the screen[新しい共有]A button will pop up.

Here’s how to share your location: (express photo)

On the next screen, you can set the Live Location timer from 15 minutes to 1 day.

Step 3: Below this you will see a sharing window where you can send this Live Location to your contacts on WhatsApp or other users on another communication platform.

Anyone who receives this link from you can track you in real time on the Google Maps app. again,[ルート案内]You can also click an option to navigate to you.

