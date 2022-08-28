Six powerful innovations defining the next technology aid for experiential commerce





We live in a customer-centric world, and immediate satisfaction of customer needs can make or break a business. Building an innovative and winning customer experience (CX) strategy is critical to differentiating your brand from others. Everyone wants to create a secret sauce that will help them stand out in the crowd and grab the attention and heart of their customers. Brands that successfully crack the innovation code can command customer loyalty, accelerate sales, and pave the way to long-term profitability.

The retail industry is highly competitive and innovation is intricately linked to customer acquisition and retention. Valued at USD 670-690 billion in 2021, retail is India’s largest industry, surpassing even oil and gas. Yet over the decades, leading retailers such as Aditya Birla Retail, Raymond and Health & Glow have continued to engage with their customers through innovative CX strategies. These brands have survived decades because they understand that they are not just in the business of selling products, they are selling ideas and experiences. This deeply embedded, personalized appeal continuously drives sales and customer loyalty.

Experiential commerce is here to stay. But before we go any further, let’s take a look at how we got here. Since its inception, retail experiential commerce has played a key role in moving the industry forward. India experienced a major retail revolution in the 1990s with the establishment of large department stores that catered to all shoppers’ needs under one roof. These were the coolest shopping places back then. After that, stores such as Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle emerged to shake up the fashion retail landscape in India, offering customers a richer and more exclusive shopping experience. Thirty years later, these brands still benefit from differentiated customer experience strategies.

In the mid-2000s, competition increased and the industry began to boom. Experience Commerce has undergone a major overhaul, resulting in a more sophisticated shop floor offering a range of specialty categories including eyewear, jewelry, fashion, electronics, groceries, and more. With the doubled choice of brands available on the floor, shoppers were encouraged to touch, feel and experience the products.

Then came the technology revolution, e-commerce began to blossom, ushering in a new era of experience commerce. Beginning around 2013, e-commerce rebounded rapidly and retailers began to focus on providing desktop and mobile users with a better online shopping experience. Product discovery, nudges, hyper-personalization, smart discounts, and a convenient and secure shopping experience have all become integral parts of the buying experience.

The industry soon merged into a hybrid format, with brick-and-mortar retailers offering online and offline shopping options, and major e-commerce players turning to trial tactics to compensate for the in-store experience they didn’t offer. provided.

Today, Experiential eCommerce has reached maturity using technological advances. Retailers will offer a mix of physical and digital retail to deliver unprecedented immersive, intuitive and interactive customer experiences.

Let’s get a little more concrete with six examples of innovations that are redefining experiential ecommerce.

Augmented Reality (AR) In retail, AR offers shoppers new and exciting digital experiences and brands innovative ways to enrich customer relationships. An online or offline shopper can use AR from her home PC, mobile device, or kiosk in store. Brands from Asian Paints to Ikea are using AR to help customers visualize the products they see in their homes and on their own. Some brands are combining traditional and e-commerce experiences to offer AR-enabled virtual tours. By integrating AR into CX, retailers can increase conversions, enhance marketing and advertising, and increase brand awareness. While the metaverse/digital twin store concept has yet to catch on, the metaverse is emerging as a game changer. A huge investment in a metaverse-driven future promises to bring new and exciting changes to our world. Brands are experimenting with digital twins of their stores to provide a more engaging experience for online customers. The Metaverse offers great potential for small retailers to showcase in-store innovations and add fun, entertainment and novel experiences to their customers. The success of the Metaverse in retail will depend on how it evolves as a technology and becomes easy to use and profitable. Virtual Reality (VR) and Immersive Retail: When Sega and Nintendo first released VR gaming headsets in the 1990s, it was impossible to imagine a retail application. But just two decades later, VR applications have expanded beyond gaming, entering physical and virtual stores to offer curated experiences, contactless trials, product customization, and digital journeys into the metaverse. I understand that you are. Certainly, there are limits to what can continue to evolve in this space. Omnichannel 2.0: Capturing and delivering a consistent experience across all shopper channels is a key part of experiential ecommerce. During the pandemic, omnichannel personalization has gained traction among retailers who hope to offer contextual content and promotions to boost sales. Go beyond gimmicks to deliver an integrated personalization strategy at scale, in the context of Give brands greater insight into shopping cart activity. This enables more meaningful customer engagement through purchase journeys, targeted offers, and intelligent product recommendations, increasing order value. Omnichannel 2.0 creates and delivers content that can be consumed on multiple platforms and devices to drive sales and customer satisfaction. Social Commerce Social commerce is another upcoming form of experiential e-commerce. The digital revolution and subsequent popularity of social networking gave rise to influencer his marketing. Social media stars influence their Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat followers, setting fashion, c-tech, and other consumer trends. Brands are quickly riding this wave of popularity, promoting their products and services through sponsored content and product seeding. Social media also provides AI/ML algorithmic data to gather user insights, so brands can offer more personalized product recommendations to improve product discovery and in-store shopping experience. increase. The success or failure of a quick commerce company’s experiential e-commerce strategy also depends on the robustness of its supply chain network and its ability to deliver quick commerce. Customers want instant gratification when they virtually experience a product or service. Therefore, brands should ensure instant delivery and make inventory planning and warehousing a key component of experiential commerce. Quick Commerce is a key enabler of experiential e-commerce. Delayed deliveries degrade the customer experience and negatively impact brand trust and sales.

The writing on the wall is clear. Brands will find it impossible to keep up with modern consumer behavior without experiential e-commerce. They are preoccupied with market complexity and fear of rapidly eroding market share. Companies that adopt a CX strategy driven by innovation can achieve higher conversions, better brand retention, and customer satisfaction.

The above views are the author's own.

