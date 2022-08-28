The Asus Zenfone 9 was what the Google Pixel 6 should have been





The Asus Zenfone 9 is making waves thanks to its tiny form factor, but it doesn’t pack a punch when it comes to features either. It’s the smoothest Android phone I’ve used in a long time, and the system has a lot of great features that really come in handy. It’s not as feature-packed as One UI or ColorOS, for example, but it’s familiar. The Asus Zenfone 9 was the most “Pixel”-like phone I’ve used, and it wasn’t a Pixel. I honestly think the Google Pixel 6 should have been.

I think that’s a hot point of view, but let me explain. The Google Pixel series should represent the pinnacle of Android. In that sense, it’s the iPhone of the Android world, and the iPhone sets the bar pretty high for a lot of things. I think a lot of people would argue that the Pixel 6 series (including the Pixel 6 Pro) didn’t achieve that, thanks to Tensor. Given the performance issues, heat issues, and signal strength, I don’t think this is a good recommendation for iPhone users looking to switch.

However, the Asus Zenfone 9 is different. There are a few things I’d like to take from the Pixel 6 and apply. Is it the perfect phone? Absolutely not. Would you recommend it to an iPhone user considering switching? No (unless you want a small phone). Is it a closer baseline of what Android guys should be? Almost certainly.

About this Article: Both Google and Asus sent me the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Asus Zenfone 9 respectively for review. Neither company has any opinion on the content of this article.

Drawbacks of the Asus Zenfone 9

Before I get into why I feel the Asus Zenfone 9 is a good benchmark for the Pixel series, it’s important to acknowledge a very real downside. First of all, software support is much worse than Asus, and good software support is a big part of owning a Pixel. Not only does Asus offer a much shorter window (two years for a major update), it also arrives much later on the device.

On top of that, the camera also takes a big hit. The Zenfone 9’s camera is great, and I’d say it’s definitely better than the Pixel 6a for videography, but I’m not sure it’s much better than the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. Depending on your needs, there are specific reasons why a Pixel phone might be a better choice.

However, if you’re a regular consumer and don’t mind either, the Asus Zenfone 9 is probably the phone for you.

Why we think the Asus Zenfone 9 works as a Pixel

Aside from software updates and the camera, what makes the Pixel stand out? A software feature? Is it playing smoothly? The Asus Zenfone 9 adds some really useful features, and its performance is the smoothest I’ve experienced from a modern non-Pixel Android phone.

The Asus Zenfone 9 is solidly equipped with all the basic features. It’s not necessarily the best in every category, and that’s evident from the spec sheet. A smaller screen is clearly not what most consumers want, nor does it have the best camera. But for all these reasons, the Pixel 6 works better than the Pixel 6 Pro.

Looking at Tensor, it’s clearly the flagship chipset with its own problems. Nonetheless, imagine a Zenfone 9 with all of the Pixel’s ambient computing capabilities if the Tensors are more efficient (like the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, for example). Now Playing, natural Google Assistant integration, faster voice input…we know you’re interested.

Specifically the Pixel 6, not the Pixel 6 Pro

The Asus Zenfone 9 is a good, clean phone, and that’s all you need from a Pixel. Doesn’t have to be the best. In practice, it should be a good representation of the Android experience. Asus is definitely sticking to its landing in that department and all it needs to bring up is long term support and if the Zenfone 9 has a five year support window then one of the best Android brand ambassadors he I think it will be one.

I’m not saying the Zenfone 9 is the best smartphone. In fact, it’s far from that. However, it has great clean software, surprisingly smooth performance, and a great unique design that makes it comfortable to use for long periods of time. This is a page taken verbatim from the Pixel playbook.

On the flip side, what I got with the Pixel 6 was a great phone hampered by a chipset with heat issues. The problem here is that smartphones are often boiled down to chipsets in some way. Phones have the best cameras, the best software, and the best displays, but none of that when you have a terrible chipset at the center of it all. becomes important. I’m not saying Tensor is terrible, but it certainly puts people off.

Overall, the Asus Zenfone 9 would have made a better Pixel 6. I don’t mind the Pixel 6 Pro, but I think there is a world where some of the Pixel 6’s best features could be on the Zenfone 9. It still had one that felt like a Pixel, with all the software features and camera processing to boot.

The Asus Zenfone 9 is a tiny phone with a powerful flagship chip and a working gimbal camera system. The Google Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s latest and greatest flagship smartphone, and there’s a lot to love about it. It’s not perfect, but it’s definitely the best Google phone ever.

