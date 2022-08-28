China Strikes Back: Great Power Rivalry Arrives in the Middle East





The revival of the Middle East as a great power playing field between the United States and China is largely reflected in the area of ​​technological innovation. Much of the stress stems from Washington’s efforts to curb China’s growing global economy, technological innovation, and geopolitical clout, and there are many theaters in which this tension is evident. This rivalry involves a full-scale, full-scale, strategic competition of great powers for wealth, power, and influence within East Asia and on a global scale. It is characterized by competing ideals and models for political governance and economic development, all rooted in competing interests, with competing views on the structure and rules of the world order. Each side is determined to maximize its global position and freedom of action over the other.

The past few years have been marked by a decline in US credibility and a loss of confidence among Middle East governments in the sustainability of Washington’s security commitments. They have seen Washington shift its focus to Asia, and their concerns have grown following its disorganized withdrawal from Afghanistan. These unrest-inducing circumstances have prompted Middle Eastern nations to reassess their sole dependence on the United States, adopt a more aggressive foreign policy, and diversify their security ties with other powers to increase America’s perceptions. In light of this lingering uncertainty, they have adopted several approaches to foreign policy and practice to strengthen US diplomacy in relation to China. have resisted policy. From their perspective, there is no expectation that any power or group of nations can or will be willing to play Washington’s role. Of these extra-regional powers, China has the potential to exert the greatest influence on the regional order. It is neither an ally nor a partner of the United States, but a major strategic competitor and adversary. But further destabilization does not benefit China, which is neither willing nor capable of playing the security role that the United States has in the region.

The Middle East is of increasing strategic importance in the conflict between global powers. This speed of escalating competition has created an incredibly precarious situation for Middle Eastern countries. They face new geopolitical and commercial calculations, along with new pressures on managing national security and economic development. This complicates their efforts to maintain relations with these powers by forcing them to choose between maintaining a security partnership with the United States or strengthening economic and technological partnerships with China. There is a possibility that

With China’s growing presence in the Middle East, Washington is less willing to put pressure on regional countries because it perceives that certain aspects of cooperation with China (particularly in the area of ​​technological innovation) undermine national security. I didn’t hesitate. Middle Eastern nations are aware of growing U.S. concerns about China and do not want to be embroiled in a conflict between the two great powers. While US commitments to their security are questionable, they recognize that there is no substitute for US military presence in the region to deter Iranian aggression. They seek to avoid a situation of absolute dependence on Washington and to complement their strategic relationship with the United States by developing relations with their greatest competitor and adversary, China, as a source of support. We want to diversify Nonetheless, the escalating conflict is putting pressure on the Middle Eastern nation to side with one of the two great powers. As a result, we could lose either our security partnership with the United States, or our economic and technological partnership with China.

Israel case

In an age of global rivalry, Washington expects allies around the world to make tough and brutal choices. Middle Eastern countries must therefore manage their geo-economic ties with China while understanding the serious concerns of the United States and the limitations that these concerns impose on their economic and technological partnerships with China. Middle Eastern countries cannot go any other way for a region that has always valued its security partnership with the United States above all else. interdependence, making that partnership essential and irreplaceable. Neither China nor Russia, nor their military ability to project power anywhere in the world, has been to Washington as the guarantor of security in the Middle East, even though the United States has proven to be an increasingly unreliable partner in recent years. I don’t have the means to replace it.

This impossibility forces Middle Eastern nations to struggle to balance their vital security partnership with the United States with their precious and burgeoning economic relationship with China. They also strive to maintain parallel partnerships and do all they can to avoid choosing sides. is a function of The greater this pressure, the more difficult it will be for Middle Eastern countries to develop innovation ties with China. At the same time, China could also put pressure on the United States to advance its position in the region at the expense of the United States, making it difficult for Middle Eastern countries to maintain parallel partnerships.

Israel has a thriving sector with emerging innovative technologies. He is one of the world’s leading innovation hubs with around 6,000 active start-ups, spending 5% of its annual GDP on research and development. This is the best in the world. Thus, over the past 20 years, 97% of Chinese investments in Israel have been in the technology sector. China’s investment in Israel to develop technological innovation is a decisive national effort to expand its economic power and accelerate the development of military applications (such as cyberweapons) that support the geopolitical ambitions of the emerging power. part of the effort. As Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his May 2021 key address to elite scientists around the world, technological innovation has become a major battleground in the international strategy game.

As mentioned earlier, the United States is watching its key allies in the Middle East and expects them to make tough and brutal choices. Because Israel and Washington share deep ties in defense and innovation, China’s focus on acquiring new digital technologies raises concerns about backdoors to American technology and unwanted technology exodus from Israel. increase. The U.S. nightmare is that partnering with or acquiring Israeli companies could give China key technology that would give it an advantage in military and other sensitive areas.

For Israel, this requires a tricky balancing act. On the one hand, China’s attraction lies in its vast and rapidly expanding economy, which offers countless opportunities for the Israeli economy. Israel seeks to expand economic and diplomatic ties with the world’s fastest growing major economy, the People’s Republic of China, and to diversify export markets and investments from the United States and Europe. . On the other hand, Israel’s close friendship with Washington and its security guarantees are non-negotiable.

Ties between China and Israel deepened during the corrupt tenure of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who declared the two countries to be a marriage made in heaven. signed. When Washington moved in the opposite direction, Israel deepened its economic and technological ties with China. Overall, China-Israel relations have developed smoothly and there have been no historical issues or direct conflicts of interest between the two countries (in the past, restrictions on defense exports of Phalcon and Harpy UAVs caused conflicts). was damaged). In fact, this relationship is always influenced by a third party. That is, the United States watching with serious concern, sometimes mixed with anger, not necessarily jealousy. This is because Washington’s displeasure has so often been ignored by Jerusalem as Beijing intrudes metaphorically and deeply into the realm of America’s vital interests in the Middle East.

Infrastructure is the most visible evidence of the burgeoning China-Israel relationship. China is investing in Israeli infrastructure as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Vast infrastructure and economic development projects have emerged as the most important and ambitious strategic initiatives of the 21st century. The initiative aims to connect Asia to Europe via Africa and the Middle East, boost investment and promote global economic integration. Under the Belt and Road framework, Chinese companies have also built and operated national infrastructure in Israel’s ports, railways, transportation, and other major infrastructure projects. Chinese firms competed in more types of tenders on more types of infrastructure than other foreign firms. As expected, the number of successful bids for Chinese companies far exceeded those of other foreign companies. But China’s involvement in a national infrastructure bid has also heightened tensions between Israel and its closest friends.

More than infrastructure, though, technology is key to great power competition. China’s access to emerging innovative technologies has the potential to change the global balance of power through economics and technology. From 2002 to 2022, 492 of China’s 507 deals with Israel involved technology, including IT, telecommunications, clean and agricultural technology, and robotics. Overall sales have declined in recent years as the Israeli has become more sensitive to US concerns, but technology’s share is still very high, and from 2021 to May 2022 he will be the third largest investor of 44 investments by May 2022. 43 of them.

But an intensifying technology race between the United States and China is challenging this thriving relationship as Washington puts increasing pressure on its closest allies. As a result, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yaea Rapid announced a high-level technical dialogue in July 2022. The dialogue will focus on protecting common national interests in critical and emerging technologies. Therefore, US technology partnerships with Israel are aimed not only at facilitating the flow of technology between the two countries, but also at limiting China’s access to Israeli technology and innovation and emphasizing cutting-edge technology. and With technology at its core, Israel and the United States have agreed to strengthen their partnership for the challenges of the 21st century and the era of great power competition.

