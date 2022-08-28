7 Google jobs available in Canada that you can get without a college degree





There are Google jobs in Canada, many of which do not require a college degree.

Some Google jobs can be done remotely from anywhere in Canada, while others require you to be in Montreal, Toronto, or Waterloo, Ontario.

Also, while some jobs have educational requirements that can be replaced with work experience, a great many jobs require no education at all.

You’ll find a variety of roles, including Partner Operations Manager, Lead Technical Program Manager, Developer Relations Engineer, and more for YouTube Music.

If you’re looking for a job, here are 7 Google jobs in Canada you can apply for without a college degree.

Data Center Technician, Technical Operations

Location: Montreal

Target Audience: Candidates with a University Diploma in Computer Science or Electronics or equivalent work experience of 3 years.

Additionally, operating system and network protocol experience is required for this job, which involves installing, configuring, testing, troubleshooting, and maintaining hardware and server software.

Sign up here

Program Manager, Google Cloud Support, Operational Excellence

Location: Waterloo, Ontario

Candidates: Google is looking for someone with 3 years of experience in global project or program management and 2 years of experience using SQL to process datasets and create dashboards for performance monitoring.

Experience working with social media or community management platforms and stakeholder management experience is also required.

In this position, you will oversee all aspects of the Google Cloud sales process and help improve it.

Sign up here

Developer Relations Engineer, Tooling Fuchsia

Location: Remote (Canada)

Qualifications: Must have five years of experience as a software engineer, architect, technology advocate, technology officer, or consultant working with web or mobile technologies.

Other required experience includes working with engineering tools on operating systems, using coding languages, and presenting in public forums.

Collaborate with developers, create sample code, participate in developer forums, support troubleshooting queues, and improve Google products as you get the job done.

Sign up here

Lead Technical Program Manager, Internal Developer Relations

Location: Toronto

Who Should Apply: Candidates with 5+ years of experience managing inter-organizational technical projects, with experience building dashboards, reporting on organizational metrics, and developing inter-organizational communications.

In this role, you will lead projects, identify risks, and make recommendations to executives.

Sign up here

Partner Operations Manager, Music, YouTube

Location: Toronto

Who Can Apply: Google expects applicants to have a bachelor’s degree, but equivalent work experience will be sufficient to meet the requirements.

You should also have at least two years of experience troubleshooting customer issues in customer support or client service, and work experience in the music industry.

In this job, I will analyze the problems faced by content creators, work to solve them, and improve the user experience on YouTube.

Sign up here

Open Source Strategic Program Manager

Location: Remote (Canada)

Who Should Apply: Candidates with 5 years of experience in open source or developer technology and experience managing a community or volunteer organization.

Help monitor Google’s interest in open source projects that improve the contributor experience.

Sign up here

Video Account Executive, Retail, 1st Advertising Sales Division

Location: Toronto

Who Can Apply: Google is looking for candidates with a bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience and five years of sales experience in the media or advertising industry.

In this position, you will need to provide client service, research and market analysis to develop strategies for reaching thousands of users with advertising.

Sign up here

