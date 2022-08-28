Beijing lays bare two-year Metaverse development plan





Beijing, the capital of China, is poised to establish itself as a leader in the adoption of Metaverse technology both nationally and globally. The city government has unveiled his ambitious two-year plan to bring more metaverse developments into the Innovation Zone.

The document titled “Beijing Urban Sub-Center Metaverse Innovation and Development Action Plan (2022-2024)” details the government’s goal of using Metaverse technology to showcase Beijing’s rich cultural and tourism content. increase.

The city also wants to explore cutting-edge use cases for the metaverse, including digital design, digital humans/twins, mixed reality and digital art, building information modeling (BIM), 3D visualization, and city information modeling.

These innovations will largely depend on the definition of the virtual world of the Metaverse, but the government will investigate the development of digital assets and NFT platforms, and explore the development of blockchain, AI, IoT, 5G, etc. to achieve the goals of the Metaverse. We also plan to integrate other emerging technologies from

The plan integrates the efforts of the Beijing International Science, Technology and Innovation Center to build a global digital economy benchmark city in Beijing’s sub-center.

All sub-district offices, town and town people’s governments, committees, offices, and bureaus of district governments and district agencies will work to implement the plan by performing key tasks. These tasks include supporting and collaborating with research institutes and industry players in urban planning, education, tourism and culture.

“Taking advantage of Beijing’s scientific and technological innovation, cooperate with relevant think tanks to monitor the trend of industrial innovation, organize the innovation and entrepreneurship of key enterprises in segmented fields, Compile a map of innovation resources,” the document said.

However, the policy document did not mention any funding or subsidies for the initiative.

China Still Open to Metaverse and Blockchain Technology

Beijing is not the first Chinese city to spread the strategy of adopting metaverse technology. Back in July, the Shanghai government announced his five-year digital economy promotion plan. The plan focuses on the development of Blockchain, Metaverse, NFTs, and Web 3.0, among other key innovations.

City governments are taking cues from the central government, which is also opening up to emerging technologies while banning the trading and mining of digital assets.

According to a CNBC report, the Chinese government has set up an industry group to act as a standard-setter for the country’s Metaverse technology adoption plans. The China Mobile Communications Association is ready to help register technology companies for Metaverse applications.

