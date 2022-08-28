Google employees call for corporate war on crisis pregnancy centers





Recently, in a petition circulated by the Alphabet Workers Union, 650 Google employees urged the company to remove search results for fake abortion providers, leading to life-threatening pregnancy centers (CPCs). We asked them to suppress their search results and stop collecting data about their users’ abortions. – Related searches.

Yelp is already doubling against Center.

As the linked article notes, Yelp decided to flag it in a consumer notice, saying Crisis Pregnancy Centers typically offer limited medical services and do not have licensed medical professionals on site. We are warning the user of the possibility.

Yelp uses a common left-wing tactic of blaming people for dissemination of misinformation to serve misleading information to those seeking abortion care at critical pregnancy centers I mentioned that it is (often) reported to try to induce This new notice was intended to further protect consumers from possible misunderstandings and confusion.

Mike Huckabee, “Left War Against Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers” on Stream (25 Aug 2022)

This is the high-tech frontier of a new ground war against the Center, unfolding in the aftermath of Dobbs’ decision (June 24, 2022) to return abortion laws to the states.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) made headlines in July with this observation:

“Currently, in Massachusetts, the number of emergency pregnancy centers out there to dupe those seeking abortion help outnumbers the number of true abortion clinics by 3 to 1. We need to shut down, and we need to shut down everything, everywhere. You can’t torture a pregnant person like that,” Warren said.

Lindsey Kornick, “Sen. Elizabeth Warren Accused of Attacking Crisis Pregnancy Center: ‘It’s Evil’,” on Fox News (12 July 2022)

One reason CPCs outnumber abortion clinics is that it takes far more time and effort to support mothers and children during difficult pregnancies and in the years that follow than aborting the children. Because you need resources.

Some activists have taken matters into their own hands: According to a mid-July report, dozens of CPCs and Christian churches have been attacked since the Dobbs leak. Attacks include hostile graffiti, smashed windows, and arson. New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill to investigate the center, but there was no similar focus on investigating the attackers.

Underlying such a response is the fact that committed abortion activists foresee a totalitarian future of forced births and act accordingly.

Instead of making changes based on carefully thought out arguments, the arguments are crazy all-or-nothing masquerades as new norms for others to sadly frown upon or dismiss. It becomes a screed, a sci-fi horror, an exploitative case. Fears about menstrual tracking devices and state borders have seen demonstrators flocking in hopes of harassing a Supreme Court justice’s house into obedience to mobs, the AOC shouting people dying on TV, It’s not as reliable as thinking that people with a million signatures are going to die. Impeach Judge Thomas.

Peter Van Buren, “How Much Has Really Changed After Law?” at Spectator (18 Aug 2022)

What might actually happen? Chris Humphrey, co-founder of his Pittsburgh-based CPC Vision for Life, told Mind Matters News:

Some DAs (counties with large cities) refuse to prosecute, whatever the state law. Abortion declines in states that generally pro-abortion (most women don’t travel for abortions). Some cases end up in the Supreme Court. In one state she is 20 weeks old and the child is safe, but in a neighboring state it would be argued unjustly that she could be killed. This will take a long time, but in the meantime states with strict abortion laws will see all sorts of good results (and I think they will be measurable). I think states with rising abortion rates show all sorts of bad outcomes statistically (physically, psychologically, socially, demographically).

we will see The abortion activist stance seems to be less popular. A CRC poll showed that 7078% of Americans approve of the center’s work across political divisions.

Right now, in a world where even China is actively looking to reduce the number of abortions, activists and the big tech companies that care may be lagging behind.

Also read: Activists to Google Maps: crack down on emergency pregnancy centers. Overall, US abortion rates have been declining for about three decades for a variety of reasons, including available alternatives. Abortion rights activists complain that some regions have more CPCs than abortion clinics, and mobile CPCs cannot be mapped and managed.

When

Lawmakers to Google Maps: Leave emergency pregnancy centers alone! Attorneys General in 17 states have warned Google not to change Maps search results in response to requests from abortion activists. Abortion activists’ calls for map censorship come at a time when US abortion rates are declining, especially among young women.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mindmatters.ai/2022/08/google-employees-demand-corporate-war-on-crisis-pregnancy-centers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos