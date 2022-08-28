How Best Buy executives learned to think outside the box





D.

amien Harmon didn’t always know how to think outside the box.

As executive vice president of Omnichannel at Best Buy, Harmon helped retailers reimagine how stores interact with customers during the pandemic. It wasn’t always easy for him to break out of his conventional mindset and admit to being innovative.

“I was trained that this was a business mindset, an operations mindset, a retail mindset,” Harmon said of the beginning of his career. “But really, you have to step outside of that drill and think outside the box.”

Harmon grew up in Gary, Indiana. His mother taught him the importance of dreaming big. She owned several businesses, including a local daycare where Harmon used to hang out with friends.

Harmon joined Best Buy in 2005 as a sales manager, then worked for the company and eventually traveled internationally to help open stores in China and Turkey. This experience profoundly changed his view of the business and challenged himself as a leader. He said there were times when Harmon “played small in the room” or didn’t speak up.

“Going abroad has taught me to play big, think outside the box, be innovative and think about the customer in different ways,” Harmon said.

Thinking creatively isn’t just necessary for business, Harmon said. He also encourages young people at Best Buy Teen Tech Centers to think outside the box.

Harmon, now 44, is married and has six children. One of his daughters is studying international business, and another of his daughters is attending college in Shanghai.

When stores closed to traffic in the spring of 2020, Richfield-based Best Buy was able to begin curbside pickup within days, thanks in part to the quick thinking of Harmon’s team. I was.

The retail chain has expanded its fulfillment space in stores nationwide, including some in the Twin Cities Metro. It has created more experiential stores so customers can test their products.

Best Buy has also launched outlet stores selling discounted merchandise and “virtual stores” outside its distribution centers, allowing customers to ask questions of experts online. Best Buy recently opened smaller stores where people check out using their mobile phones.

“Every week we talk about how to solve customer problems that exist throughout the store,” says Harmon. “If you can solve a customer’s problem before they know they have a problem, that’s even better.”

