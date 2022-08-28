Building a high-tech ‘jungle’ for creative industries





Lisa Kuuttila, president and CEO of Rainforest Innovations, walks the former First Baptist Church sanctuary across from the Lobo Rainforest Building in downtown Albuquerque’s Innovation District on Tuesday. The sanctuary and office towers of the old First Baptist Church on Broadway and Central Downtown could soon become a high-tech development center for the next generation of mixed reality technology. (Chauncey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

The sanctuary and office towers of the old First Baptist Church on Broadway and Central Downtown could soon become a high-tech development center for the next generation of mixed reality technology.

This is a new vision for the next phase of the University of New Mexico’s development at Innovate ABQ, a 7-acre site acquired by UNM in 2014 and a buzz for innovation and entrepreneurship in the heart of Albuquerque. We will build a comprehensive research and development zone.

Rainforest Innovations, which manages all of UNM’s technology transfer and economic development initiatives, is working with Meow Wolf co-founder and former CEO Vince Kadlubek to transform old churches into modern ones for creative individuals and professionals. We are researching the possibility of turning it into an incubator. And entrepreneurs integrate emerging 21st century technologies into everything they do.

It will be a central gathering and collaboration space where people can come together to create new and innovative products and services that can be tested, demonstrated and showcased through mixed and virtual reality platforms. This includes everything from movies, music, and social media to game engine development, advanced web technologies, and even transformative therapies that combine breakthroughs in robotics and medicine to treat both mental and physical disorders. may be included.

The basic concept of an incubator is still in development, and Kadlubek and the UNM team dubbed this incubator a ‘jungle’ where people of all backgrounds come together to create something ‘very It conjured up an image of a ‘productive’ place. Rainforest Innovations President and CEO Lisa Kuuttila said:

“It will be a multifaceted facility for technology development in the creative industries,” Kuttila told the WSJ. “We envision a central gathering place that includes co-working spaces and high-tech equipment for demonstrations, presentations and even entertainment.”

next phase

Kadlubek will unveil a new concept for The Jungle on Wednesday at UNM’s Lobo Rainforest Building’s fifth anniversary celebrations, which opened in 2017.

Combining the launch of the Rainforest building with the launch of FUSEMakerspace at the adjacent Central New Mexico Community College that same year, UNM plans to work with public and private partners to build Innovate ABQ over time. marked the first stage of

Since opening in 2017, the $35 million, six-story Rainforest building has become a hub for downtown startup activity and entrepreneurship. But since then, further construction from his entire 7-acre Innovate ABQ site has stalled almost completely. This is because of the financial difficulties and legal issues faced by the now-defunct non-profit organization that UNM set up to manage independently in 2015. site.

The university regained control of the property in the summer of 2020, and since then has been redeveloping the 71,000-square-foot former church building for the next phase of Innovate ABQ.

Old First Baptist Sanctuary on Broadway and Central in Albuquerque. The building will be part of a high-tech development center, according to a new vision for the next phase of development at his Innovate ABQ at the University of New Mexico. (Chauncey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

The building, which sits smack in the property’s southeast corner, was built in stages over seven decades. There is a five-story office tower.

Another two-story structure, formerly functioning as a church school, is also connected to the sanctuary and tower, projecting west along the center.

UNM hopes to preserve the historic eastern sanctuary and tower and convert the structure into a high-tech jungle home.

However, it is unclear what will happen to UNM’s anticipated two-story west wing, which will be transformed into a new bioscience center with wet labs and start-up offices.

California-based HatchSpaces LLC, which specializes in building research and development facilities for bioscience companies, signed a lease for the West Wing earlier this summer to build and manage a new biotech lab.

But the company unexpectedly ended the lease on August 17, calling into question the conversion to the West Wing, said Tom Neale, UNM’s property director.

“HatchSpaces decided that the cost of refurbishing and turning it into a bioscience lab was too risky in terms of leasing the space to individual companies,” Neale told the Journal. “But that doesn’t mean that some of the church buildings can’t be used for other businesses. Old school can be part of the jungle.

“We keep our options open,” said Kuuttila. “We still want to pursue the West Wing as a biological science center, but it could also be part of our planned digital arts facility.”

think meow wolf

UNM engaged Kadlubek in March on a creative technology project to use his knowledge and experience to redesign existing spaces into modern, high-tech locations, creating metaverses, or inclusive spaces for everyday work and life. appealed to younger generations as the new concept of online immersion developed. On a future foundation for enhancing human interaction.

Kadlubek has transformed Meow Wolf into an international cultural phenomenon, transforming Santa Fe’s dilapidated bowling alley into a mecca of art and imagination based on human and technological creativity. Since then, he co-founded Spatial Activations, a creative consultancy, helping developers incorporate the same imaginative concepts into the design of other physical spaces, such as his Innovate ABQ old church building. I’m here.

His vision at The Jungle is to “marry” the immersive arts and entertainment economy with next-generation web technologies such as “spatial computing” and the Meow Wolf and Van Gogh exhibition that recently landed in Albuquerque, creating a creatively minded To create a place for individuals to gather. We can come together from many industries to build something new.

Spatial computing refers to the blending of technologies such as sensors, ultra-fast data analytics, and virtual reality with real-world activities to create a “mixed reality” for interactive human interaction.

“It all falls into the realm of the metaverse,” Kadlubek told the Journal. “Many people are working on it, but there hasn’t been a dedicated space to apply and showcase these next-generation web technologies and projects.”

This includes everything from art and entertainment to robotics to advanced web platforms such as blockchain architectures that enable secure online transactions. Game development, for example, goes far beyond the entertainment market.

“Game engines aren’t just about developing games, they’re about building the future of the metaverse,” said Kadlubek. “Everything intersects and will be the core of many jobs in the future. It will be a multi-industrial hub for what’s next in New Mexico and elsewhere.”

ideal venue

According to Kelly Ward, executive director of UNM’s Lobo Development Corp, apart from the building’s numerous offices and open areas for individual and collaborative work, the chapel itself is used for community events, presentations, and even arts-related events. We offer spacious ready-made venues for your entertainment.

Tom Neill, UNM’s real estate director, at the Lobo Rainforest Building on Tuesday. (Chauncey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

“While we’ve worked to reimagine what these church spaces should look like, we’ve always envisioned the sanctuary as a place for large gatherings, presentations, and performances.” …by extending the venue into the digital world with virtual reality headsets, we were able to host events for up to 1,200 people.”

The remodel plan will incorporate cutting-edge technology directly into the building’s new design, enabling virtual participation and other immersive experiences in the chapel, from modeling and simulation to testing and demonstration of new products and services in other spaces. do everything up to

“It’s purpose-built with the necessary technology built into the design,” Ward said.

This could include spatial sensors for location and position tracking, as well as audio sensors and projection mapping, all underpinned by ultra-fast wireless 5G and 6G networks, Kadlubek said. says Mr.

“These things will go into the building like 21st century plumbing in the Metaverse,” he said.

The project and building design are still in the concept stage.

“We’re evaluating if it’s viable and trying to improve everything,” Ward said. “It could easily take 12 months for us to decide whether to pursue it.”

But university teams are enthusiastic about the potential.

“I’m obsessed with it as a way to inspire thought and action so that people come to the site to be at the forefront of emerging industries,” Ward said. It includes people in the office, people in the university, and the general public who want to participate.We are all open to people’s great ideas.”

