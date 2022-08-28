Publishers: Google’s Topics API Deep Dive | Publishing Updates





About the Topic: What Publishers Need to Know

At Xandr, we actively participate in ongoing industry discussions about the future of ID and carefully evaluate various new proposals. One of those proposals is the topic API. By deconstructing and analyzing the topic API, we were able to gain insight into the effectiveness of inventory taxonomy methods, how the taxonomy is affected by language, and the breadth of coverage.

What is the Topic API?

The Topics API is part of a set of browser APIs Google has introduced in Chrome to help ad tech companies navigate the deprecation of third-party cookies. More precisely, the Topic API is designed to support behavioral targeting approaches that have historically relied on third-party cookies.

Instead of sending identified data (cookies) along the ad tech chain, Topics assigns users to categories called Topics using browsing directly from the device. These topics are exposed directly to ad tech vendors via APIs. No need to get the identifier from the browser. Google Chrome believes this enhances end-user privacy.

Since the topic resides in the browser and is implemented in Chromium (an open-source version of Chrome), we were able to extract the source code, analyze the functionality, and simulate it in a developer environment. Given the public interest in the topic (and privacy sandboxes in general), we have shared with the community the tools and resources we created for this research. You can find them in the repository.

Internet Yellow Pages Credit: Yana Volkovich How Topic Works

Essentially, the topic relies on assigning categories to each website a user visits, making up a hierarchical taxonomy of content categories (similar to Google AdX). The browser then counts the number of domains visited per category over a 7-day period and assigns the top 5 categories to the user. These top five categories are selectively returned to ad tech players via the topic API according to a set of rules described here.

Internally, assigning visited domains to categories relies on the Bert classifier, which uses only domain hostnames for inference. This classifier is combined with an override list where Google overrides the classifier’s results for some domains, presumably to improve topic performance. Analysis of the Chromium code allowed us to extract both the classifier and the override list and reproduce the Chrome domain taxonomy (as you can see in the Chrome Canary at chrome://topics-internals/).

Therefore, we were able to explore the topic’s domain taxonomy and answer the following questions:

How do topic API inventory taxonomies compare to other taxonomies on the platform? How does language affect topic taxonomies? Are all domains taxonomied? Topics are domain taxonomies How suitable are you for

We compared inventory categorization with the Topic API to other content categorization features available in Xandr Monetize. Xandr devotes significant resources to maintaining a strict set of baseline standards, which helps prevent unacceptable inventory from being sold on our platform. Inventory available on our platform may be tagged with content categories, brand-sensitive attributes and audience. This tagging is either implemented by the Xandr audit team or provided by the seller. This manual evaluation is available in the Xandr inventory and is useful for comparison with the Bert model of the topic API.

Overlapping topics and Xandr Audit content categories

The heatmap above shows the distribution of topics in each Xandr Audit content category. (That is, the column values ​​sum to 1.) For clarity and simplicity, both taxonomy categories have been reduced to their corresponding first-tier categories. For example, /Arts & Entertainment/Humor/Live Comedy has been reduced to elements in the Arts & Entertainment category in the heatmap. It’s also important to note that although they look very similar, Xandr audits and topic taxonomies appear to be very different.

Globally, there is strong agreement between taxonomic types. Some topics have significant overlap with multiple Xandr Audit content categories. However, even in these cases, content categories are often semantically close to their associated topic categories. This can be explained by the reduction to the first-tier categories and the difference in taxonomies mentioned above. For example, the topic Smartphones category is part of the Topics Internet and Telecom Tier 1 category, and the corresponding Mobile Phones category in the Xandr taxonomy is part of the Computers & Electronics Tier 1 category in Xandr Audits. The reduction to the first-tier categories results in the topic Internet & Telecom category overlapping with Xandr Audits’ Computers & Electronics category.

Another interesting observation is that most topical content categories overlap significantly with Xandr Audit’s news categories. This makes sense because news contains a wide variety of subjects and the topic model he can return multiple categories for one domain. For example, in the Topic Model, vogue.com is part of Arts and Entertainment, Fashion & Style, and News. Therefore, domains that Xandr Audit labels as news can be classified by topic as both News and Arts & Entertainment, and there can be overlap between the Topic Arts & Entertainment and News Xandr Audit labels. I have.

How does language affect topic classification?

Since the topic is an international feature and its domain classification currently relies on only one model, it will be interesting to see how it handles non-English domains.

Xandr has a large international footprint, especially in Europe. Therefore, we were able to collect 4 sets of visiting domains from our traffic. We used data from France, Germany, Spain, and Japan to compare the performance of topic classification in non-English domains. Each country’s taxonomy is then compared to the Xandr Audit taxonomy to produce the following heatmap.

Domain topic and Xandr Audit content category overlap observed in traffic originating from France, Spain, Germany, and Japan.

Overall, the match between both classifications is fairly significant and very similar to what we have previously observed across global traffic. This seems to indicate that the topics are suitable for international needs.

Are all domains classified?

Here’s the short answer: No. As explained earlier, the model is a multi-label classifier and can assign 0 to 5 categories to the domain. So some domains don’t have labels. In other words, it does not contribute to the user’s topic. The following table shows the percentage of unique domains with no assigned topic for global traffic and traffic from the US, Spain, Japan, Germany, and France.

| | Traffic | Percentage of domains with no topic ||——————–|—————– —————|| Global | 9.40 || US | 12.40 || Spain | Spain | 10.76 || Japan | 3.48 |

The percentage of domains without topics is non-negligible. Up to 12% of unique domains in US traffic were not associated with a topic. Notably, this includes important domains such as fandom.com and doctissimo.fr, ranked by similarweb.com as the 46th global domain and his 3rd health-related French domain respectively. increase. Also includes domains with semantically explicit hostnames, such as horoscope.com, conservativejournalreview.com, and thesologlobetrotter.com. This is clearly not ideal and indicates that the model’s performance is not perfect. However, given that the model only uses the hostname to qualify the domain’s content, we find the performance to be acceptable.

Overview

You have successfully extracted a topic model from your Chrome browser and applied it to your dataset. Based on our experiments, the model performed well against human classification techniques. This suggests that the Topic API works alone as a taxonomy tool, including non-English domains.

what’s next?

The model we explored is useful for understanding the Topic API, but it only covers one aspect of the Topic API. To fully understand the suggestions, it’s important to observe how a user’s browsing history is evaluated and how an ad tech player’s footprint influences the number of topics they receive. stay tuned!

Co-authored by Dr. Paul Farrow, Ph.D., Roman Kland, Ph.D., Black Volkovich

A version of this article was published here.

By contributor

The above articles are opinion articles representing the views of the contributors and not necessarily those of WNIP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whatsnewinpublishing.com/publishers-a-deep-dive-on-googles-topics-api/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos