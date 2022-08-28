10 lessons about innovation from working with 126 founders





What lessons do you learn from working with over 100 innovative founders and being in the room every day to help them build their company’s story?

Since starting FNDR five years ago, my partner and I have worked with 126 founders innovating in over 20 categories, from Ai Biotech to SaaS business software, precision medicine, new foods to esports. I’ve been Through that horizontal perspective, we were able to see some of the rifts and threads and identify central themes that cut across the Founders.

In this week’s episode of the Most Innovative Companies Podcast, we explore the most successful and differentiating characteristics they share, insights into how they have coped in times of change in the past, and what they teach us about what’s to come. Discuss what you can do.

Here are 10 of these key lessons inspired by how founders approached innovation.

1. Innovation is not a one-size-fits-all

People tend to think that innovation is the domain of creators or inventors only, but that is not the case. We have worked with scientists, businesses, athletes, activists and catalysts.

FNDR Partner Rebekah Jefferis said, “The best founders put their hearts into it and use it to move the company forward.”

Real innovation can take many shapes and forms. There are innovations that everyone expects, such as product and category innovations, but also innovations in operating systems, inner workings, ways of working, and the business model itself.

2. Create the right conditions for innovation

Founders may have different styles and approaches to how to innovate, but the best is creating the conditions for innovation.

“Innovation can be a terrifyingly difficult process,” says Jefferis. “You never know how it will turn out, so it’s important how you have fragile interactions with yourself, the company, and other perspectives to try to develop and nurture something new.”

Some of our founders have built this within a team structure, separating explorers and builders (as does Patrick Spence of Sonos). Some create the conditions for innovation by structuring leadership or by bringing in outside independent voices.

Stories help create the conditions for innovation to thrive. It is located above all, at the Founder’s level. If you can tell a compelling and clear story about who you are and the impact you want to have in the world, there can be clarity, freedom, and confidence in an otherwise scary, uncertain, and uncomfortable space. is brought.

3. Narratives are the core source of innovation

Stories are more than just wrapping products and ideas. It is something that can drive that innovation. It can also drive recruitment and retention for both customers and employees. Stephen Butler, his CCO at FNDR, said intentional narratives provide “a way to align and reorganize business, ethics, and humanity” and provide “a new understanding of the cause and effect of all business.” provide.

Take Airbnb as an example. Initially he was seen as the couchsurfing brand of the 21st century, but his ambitions were much bigger. Corner of Brands and Stories As a store, we have created a new type of invitation that targets not only guests, but hosts as well, as a statement of ‘belongs everywhere’. By asking yourself, what would a world look like where 7 billion people could belong anywhere? We developed a culture of replatforming around that very idea.

4. Introduce Familiar New Things

“You can’t put new things on top of new things because that makes things scary or weird,” says FNDR Partner Nick Barham. It’s about finding a balance between what people know and what’s new.

The most successful founders are those who describe their innovations simply and clearly. They have a single statement of intent or a specific idea that can describe their role in their business and culture, which attracts customers, employees and investors.

Names are also useful when introducing something familiar and new. A good example is his Bowery, a vertical farming company. Their name is based on the Dutch word meaning farming. In fact, the New York Bowery was originally a link between farms outside the city and the city itself. What Bowery wants is to bring vertical farming to every city.

5. True innovation is more than disruption

In the turmoil of the past few years, we’ve seen a new wave of founders who can be called more “conscious” founders who innovate thoughtfully and ethically. We see a recognition of the world’s challenges and needs, and a response to the unintended consequences that past decades have had on the environment and people.

“[These founders] It turns out that there is a very good value proposition in balancing business success and human success. [and that] You can make a lot of money there,” says Jefferis. “They are very clear and inclusive about their beliefs and actions, they share them and they make them very important.”

In other words, these founders no longer focus on “moving fast and breaking things”, but instead aim to “move forward and make things”.

6. Innovation connects both profit and purpose

During the first two decades of the 21st century, much of the focus of innovation has been on “reducing friction, increasing connectivity, increasing efficiency, all things that make the consumer’s life a little easier,” Barham said. I was.

But in the last few years, Barham has said: [questions like], how should I feed myself? Where do we get our energy from? How do we move through cities? How can we understand each other better? Our founders align new experiences and services with what people and the planet need. ”

“It’s important to ensure that you have a purpose in life, not just creating something that you can use,” adds Butler. “And it’s this balance, the question of facilitating this dynamic of ends and interests.”

7. Innovation is interaction with the new world

Problem-solving models are inherently limited business models, so it would be a mistake to create a great innovation and simply position it as the solution to an old-world problem. On the other hand, when we intentionally consider how products and technologies interact with culture, “we are again looking at an infinite interactive model,” says Butler.

Autry, for example, didn’t fit the notion of being a milk designed for vegan and lactose intolerant communities. We realized that Oatley could be a part of it.

8. Innovation thrives at the intersection of physical and digital

Technology and narrative are becoming more and more intertwined, while the gap between the real world and digital reality is shrinking. Businesses need to enable people to navigate both digital and physical.

Innovation really blossoms in the tears between the two. Some of the best innovators are often those who are trying to get past that “tear”, recognizing that our future lies at the intersection of physical and digital.

Snap’s Evan Spiegel overcame the digital dualism by thinking of the digital and physical as one idea to become the world’s largest augmented reality company.

9. Sustainability is a strategy, not a goal

We need to grow beyond sustainability. Barham claims that: Instead, we must actively recognize that we can achieve both with the right kind of business. ”

“Many companies we work with see constraints and reduced resources as inspiration for innovation”; companies use what might otherwise be considered waste as input I’m using. Pangaia uses banana and pineapple leaf fibers he manufactures sweaters and sunglasses from CO2. Meanwhile, Allonia has developed an enzyme that eats plastic, making it much more “permanent” and less harmful.

10. The future is a paradox. . . accept it.

The future is full of paradoxes, and we often struggle to fix those contradictions, so we never feel comfortable.

“these are [paradoxes] It’s essentially a truism of the human condition, and therefore the future we’re heading towards,” says Butler. They’re really into it, and the most innovative companies we’ve worked with tend to be driven by that paradox.”

For example, brands like Apple and Airbnb focus on relieving tension rather than relieving it. Apple revolutionized the industry by bridging technology and the liberal arts. Airbnb’s business model is about fulfilling the desire to travel anywhere. Innovating within these paradoxes can be difficult, but it also has the potential to create creative brands that solve today’s real problems.

For the full discussion, listen to the episode.

Listen and subscribe to the Most Innovative Companies on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, or anywhere you can get a podcast.

James Vincent is the guest host of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies podcast. He also serves as partner and CEO of his FNDR, along with Stephen Butler, Rebekah Jefferis, and Nick Barham, helping founders of some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Airbnb and Snap, use the power of story to articulate their vision. I have supported you. Before FNDR and over his decade, James worked with Steve Jobs to build the story of Apple.

