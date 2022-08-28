What is the future of stock brokerage technology? BSE Chief Business Officer Explains





Samir Patil

From humble beginnings as an open floor exchange in the late 1800s to becoming the second country after China to begin the process of transitioning to a T+1 stock settlement mechanism in 2022, India’s stock market has a long history. I’ve come a long way. He has emerged as one of the largest market ecosystems in the world. Undoubtedly, technology has been a major driver of the dramatic transformation of the securities industry.

Thanks to advances in technology, the stock market is no longer just for wealthy individuals. Anyone with a smartphone and internet access can buy and sell stocks online from the comfort of their own home. This democratized the stock investment process and contributed to economic growth.

The introduction of electronic trading in the mid-1990s and SEBI’s decision to legalize Direct Market Access (DMA) in 2009 were two of the most important milestones in the Indian stock market’s revolutionary journey. This has further opened the door for technological innovation to enable brokers and clients to use electronic and automated trading and reduce manual errors.

Today, stockbrokers use cutting-edge technology to offer a range of services that can save investors time and money. For example, it can provide real-time quotes, allow trading online without the need to physically lock-in orders with a broker, and provide research and analysis tools. Automating processes, improving market intelligence, improving communication with customers, and increasing security to protect customer data have enabled stockbrokers to meet current business challenges. Adhaar-based e-KYC facilitated a fast and paperless account opening process, and UPI greatly accelerated the transfer process to brokerage accounts.

During Covid-19, these systems were tested and demonstrated that the stock exchange and its trading system are very robust and reliable. For example, BSE, as an order routing platform, provided several intermediary technology solutions to all members. BOLTPlus On Web (BOW) is one of the powerful hosted real-time trading solutions offered by BSE Tech Infra Services Pvt Ltd. Many trading members working from home were fully functional due to meticulous system design, scalability and simple users. interface, ease of access with limited infrastructure, and support from BSE.

As part of its ecosystem, BSE enables over 1,300 brokers with over 100,000 branches, enabling over 1.1 billion investors to trade on its platform. High-volume transactions require seamless, error-free performance. The BOW platform allows users to monitor real-time market prices and execute orders instantly on multiple exchanges (BSE, NSE, MCX and NCDEX) with real-time price streaming and risk management from a single window. increase.

The BOW service enables all members, especially smaller members, to stay connected and seamlessly trade the latest technology for free. This allows members to remain focused on their business expansion plans with guaranteed technical support from BOW. Going forward, BSE will continue to retain trading members for business continuity through her BOW.

The BOW platform will also enable BSE to offer trading on Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs), which the Indian regulator allows trading. EGR is now “fungible” and allows for “interoperability between vault managers”. Therefore, the BOW platform allows ordinary Indians to easily trade and invest in gold.

road ahead

Continuous innovation is also underway, as BSE understands that a key component of a trading solution is to provide business innovation combined with greater efficiency, speed of execution, and cost savings. At BSE, we believe we can set an example of how centuries-old organizations can meet today’s business challenges by focusing on innovation. Based on market needs, BSE plans to strengthen his BOW and enhance innovations on speed, capacity and flexibility. Capacity to handle increased capacity, speed to reduce latency, and flexibility to allow trading to be consolidated across asset classes and across markets.

(Sameer Patil is Chief Business Officer of BSE. The views expressed are the author’s own.)

