Trend Micro Accelerates Digital Challenges for Omani SMEs





Muscat – Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, announces the launch of a strategic initiative to strengthen the cybersecurity stance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) in Oman through Worry-Free Services, a suite of SMBs Did. A specific security solution.

The company aims to empower countries’ SMBs in the process of digital transformation through dedicated cybersecurity that protects them in the modern digital age.

SMBs are a key component of the country’s economic development as they create employment opportunities and foster an environment of innovation that transforms the way citizens live and work.

This is why small organizations need to operate and grow their businesses with support for a strong cybersecurity strategy that protects their digital agenda from the rapidly evolving threat landscape. Trend Micro will continue to provide expertise and services to help Omani SMBs reach greater milestones and safely navigate today’s digital challenges by providing expertise and services to secure their future endeavors. We will support you to do so.

According to Trend Micro’s 2021 Annual Cybersecurity Report, the company’s security solutions detected and blocked more than 4 million email threats and 4.6 million URL victim attacks across Oman. Additionally, 700,607 malware attacks were identified and stopped. As the country transitioned to remote work, smart home network (SHN) solutions protected home devices and prevented 581,119 of his SHN events. The threat landscape is constantly evolving and these numbers demonstrate the need for companies to adopt multi-layered solutions to enable them to protect their operations in today’s world.

Trend Micro’s Worry-Free Services suite is a leading cybersecurity solution that provides complete threat protection across endpoints. Additionally, a combination of high-fidelity machine learning and in-depth detection algorithms provide superior protection against ransomware and advanced attacks.

Trend Micro Worry-Free XDR enables you to perform in-depth investigations and respond faster with AI-powered automatic data correlation across endpoints, servers, clouds, networks, and email. It is a single solution that relieves his overworked IT staff by providing multi-layered security and making it the ideal platform for SMBs to secure their operations.

