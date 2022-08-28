Technology in Translate | MIT News





Sony’s Walkman and virtual reality headsets are just two prominent examples of personal technology. In Paul Roquet’s hands, they are also a means to learn more about Japan, the United States, global technology trends, and ourselves.

Roquet is an Associate Professor in the Comparative Media Studies/Writing Program at MIT, and his specialty is analyzing how new consumer technologies change the way people interact with their environment. His focus in this effort is Japan, an early adopter of many post-war personal technology trends.

For example, in his 2016 book Ambient Media: Japanese Atmospheres of Self (University of Minnesota Press), Roquet explores how music, film, and other media unfold in Japan, and how people can find calming, relaxing, and individualized experiences. We are investigating whether we are creating an atmosphere of This gives people a feeling of being in control, even though their moods are regulated by the products they consume.

In his 2022 book The Immersive Enclosure: Virtual Reality in Japan (Columbia University Press), Roquet explores the impact of VR technology on users and how these devices block out the outside world and interact with other users in a networked environment. I understand that it is a tool for Roquet also elaborated on VR’s cross-cultural trajectory. While VR emerged from military and aviation applications in the United States, in Japan it is more about escapist entertainment.

As Roquet puts it, his research steadily focuses on the relationship between media technology and environmental perception, and how this relationship plays out differently in different cultural contexts.

He adds: There is much to be learned from thinking about the same problem in different parts of the world.

Indeed, these different cultures are connected. For example, in Japan, British musician Brian Eno had a great influence on our understanding of ambient media. The translation of his VR technology from the US to Japan was done through engineers and innovators with connections to MIT. On the other hand, Japan introduced Sony’s Walkman, a unique acoustic enclosure.

As such, Roque’s work is innovative, bringing together cultural trends in various media and tracking them around the world through the history, present and future of technology. His research and teaching earned Roquet his tenure at MIT earlier this year.

The exchange program pays off

Roquet grew up in California and moved his family to several different towns as a child. As a high school student studying Japanese in Davis, he enrolled in the California-Japan Scholars Program, an exchange program with Japan, which allowed him to see the country up close. It was Roquet’s first time outside the United States, and the trip had a lasting impact.

Rocket continued his studies in Japanese language and culture during his undergraduate studies at Pomona College. She received her BA in Asian Studies and Media Studies in 2003. Roquet also indulged his growing fascination with atmospheric media by hosting a college radio show featuring his music in an form of ambient. Roquet soon discovered, to his perplexity, that his show was having an unknown influence on the customers of a local car dealership.

Japanese cinema was another source of Rocket’s renewed intellectual interest, as he recognized the differences from mainstream American cinema.

According to Roquet, storytelling often serves very different functions. I was drawn to films that focused less on plot and more on atmosphere and space.

After graduating from college, Roquet won a Thomas J. Watson Fellowship and immediately spent a year on an ambitious research project, exploring local sounds for residents of the Asia-Pacific region, including Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Cook. I researched what the scape means. Islands and Canada.

Roquet recognized that people’s relationships to soundscapes vary from place to place, and how history, politics and culture shape sensory environments.

He then completed his master’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley in 2007 and finally his PhD from UC Berkeley in 2012. The PhD is focused on the designated emphasis in Japanese Studies and Film Studies. His thesis formed the basis of his Ambient Media book.

After three years as an Andrew W. Mellon Postdoc in Humanities at Stanford University and a year as a Postdoc in Global Media at Brown University, Roquet joined the MIT faculty in 2016. , and he has published various essays on VR and other forms of environmental media.

willingness to explore

Roquet says MIT is a great fit because he has a variety of interests in the relationship between technology and culture.

One of the things I love about MIT is the genuine willingness to explore emerging ideas and practices, even if they are not yet positioned within the context of an established discipline. says Roquet. MIT has this place that brings it all together so we can have interdisciplinary conversations.

Rocket has also taught a wide range of undergraduate classes, including media studies and an introduction to Japanese culture. Japanese and Korean film courses. The other is about Japanese literature and cinema. Courses on digital media in Japan and Korea. This semester he is teaching a new course on Critical Approaches to Immersive Media Studies.

Roquet says that undergraduates at MIT have a very wide range of interests, which means that class discussions change in very interesting ways from year to year.

They are always ready to delve deeper into whatever piques their curiosity.

Regarding his ongoing research, Roquet explores how increasing use of immersive media alters society’s relationship to the existing physical landscape.

This kind of question isn’t asked enough, says Roquet. Much emphasis has been placed on what virtual spaces offer consumers, but there are always environmental and social implications by inserting new intermediary layers between people and the world around them. Not to mention producing headsets that are often obsolete within a few years.

Wherever his work takes him, Roquet will continue his lifelong project of exploring cultural and historical differences between countries to deepen our understanding of media and technology.

I don’t want to argue that Japan is fundamentally different from America. [between the countries], says Rocket. Also, careful attention to local context can reveal important differences in how media technologies are understood and used. They can teach us a lot and challenge our assumptions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.mit.edu/2022/paul-roquet-japan-tech-0828 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos