Electric car charging time could be reduced to 10 minutes within 5 years

For many Americans, electric vehicles are attractive until they think about going on a long road trip.

A gas car will likely be able to drive a median of 400 miles on a full tank and will take minutes to refill. It may take 15-30 minutes or more to charge before hitting the road.

This is one of the big challenges facing politicians and car companies trying to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. A skeptical consumer base is trying to find reasons not to switch.

In a report released this week, government researchers say they have found a way to charge an electric car battery up to 90% in just 10 minutes. Scientists say the method will likely take five years to hit the market, but it would represent a fundamental change.

The goal is to get very, very close. [times] Eric Dufek, a scientist at the Idaho National Laboratory, a research center run by the Department of Energy, and lead author of the study, said it could be seen in gas pumps.

Big hurdles on the road to transitioning millions of US drivers to EVs

The report comes at a time when the Biden administration is grappling with a difficult task. The US is moving away from gas-hungry cars and moving to electric vehicles. Despite billions of dollars of government funding being poured into the effort, electric vehicles remain elitist, unreliable and cumbersome to charge, making people reluctant to change. is considered to be

Car manufacturers and public charging stations now use multiple types of chargers that offer different levels of charging time.

The slowest charger, known as a Level 1 charger, can charge an electric vehicle battery in 40 to 50 hours, according to the US Department of Transportation. The fastest chargers, known as DC chargers, can charge a battery up to 80% in 20 minutes to an hour.

Tesla’s vast Supercharger network can provide 200 miles of charging in 15 minutes, the company says. But the equipment it uses is off limits to other electric vehicles in the United States. (The White House said in a June statement that Tesla plans to release a supercharging device for use by non-Tesla drivers later this year.)

A Tesla is like an iPhone on wheels. And consumers are trapped in that ecosystem.

But the race to supercharge electric vehicles has faced obstacles over the past decade. At issue is a delicate balance between trying to charge electric vehicle batteries faster, but not charging fast enough to cause long-term damage to the battery or cause the battery to explode. That’s it. Rapid charging of electric batteries can cause damage, reducing battery life and performance, according to scientists.

I had a battery when I first got it, and it was great, but after a few years or a few charging cycles, it stopped working as well, says the Maryland Energy Research Organization. said Eric D. Waxman, director of the Energy Innovation Institute. University of Maryland.

In the race for fast-charging, non-flammable car batteries

To solve this, Dufek and his team used machine learning to understand how batteries degrade during fast charging. Their algorithm was trained to analyze 20,000 to 30,000 data points, indicating the battery’s state of charge and whether it was aging or degrading.

The method they found can charge an electric car battery up to 90 percent in 10 minutes, Dufek said, but they hope to do better. I’m trying to find a way to charge it at 20 miles per minute. This far exceeds the performance of the highest performing superchargers that run at 10-15 miles per minute.

I think we can get there, said Dufek.

Wachsman says the new research will help the field.Not too fast, not too slow, he said of Dufek’s charging approach. [zone].

But the bigger benefit, he said, is that the method encourages car companies to build electric vehicles with smaller batteries. Because they now have faster-charging batteries, consumers can be less worried about stopping their cars regularly for a quick charge.

Smaller batteries are cheaper cars, he said.

There are other issues facing the industry as well. JD Power and Associates says many electric vehicle customers aren’t happy with public charging stations.

Brent Gruber, executive director of global automotive at JD Power, said in a statement that everyone knows the gas station landscape is focused on readily available convenience, quick refueling and quick convenience items. We know. EV owners are showing that no matter how fast their vehicles charge, they need more options they can do during each charging session to increase convenience and fill downtime. increase.

Did California kill gas cars?

Mark Geller, a spokesman for the Electric Vehicle Association, an industry nonprofit, said the reduction in charging times was largely due to the perception that customers are now facing a major barrier to buying electric vehicles. I’m here. That perception is apparently true and largely irrelevant, he said, adding that the bigger problem is that demand is outstripping supply.

Most consumers choose to charge their cars at home, he said, given that it’s more convenient and cheaper than public charging stations, which charge more than utility companies.

Geller says there’s nothing more reliable or cheaper than charging at home.

