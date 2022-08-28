Energy crisis pushes nuclear revival worldwide





Isar nuclear power plant in southern Germany. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has raised the possibility of extending the life of such plants.

With the cost of imported energy skyrocketing around the world and the climate crisis wreaking havoc, interest in nuclear power is on the rise and countries are scrambling to find alternative energy sources.

Investment in nuclear power declined as governments were horrified by growing concerns about its safety after Japan’s Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, the world’s worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986.

But following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the ensuing strain on energy supplies, and European pressure to move away from Russian oil and gas, the tide is now turning in favor of nuclear power.

Governments are facing tough decisions this winter, including rising gas and electricity prices and scarcity of resources.

Some experts argue that nuclear power should not be considered an option, while others argue that there are too many crises and that it must remain part of the global energy mix. It is claimed that there is

One country rethinking nuclear energy is Japan, where the 2011 accident shut down many reactors over safety concerns.

This week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for the country to revive its nuclear industry and build new nuclear power plants.

Other countries that wanted to move away from nuclear power have abandoned their plans, at least in the short term.

Less than a month after Russia attacked Ukraine, Belgium delayed by a decade its plans to phase out nuclear energy by 2025.

Nuclear power, currently used by 32 countries, provides 10% of the world’s electricity production, but the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised its projections in September for the first time since the 2011 disaster. rice field.

The IAEA now expects installed capacity to double by 2050 in the most favorable scenario.

climate reasoning

Even in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, sticking to nuclear power is no longer a taboo, as the energy crisis has reignited discussions about closing the country’s last three nuclear power plants by the end of 2022. .

Berlin said last month it would wait for the results of a “stress test” of its national grid before deciding whether to continue phasing out.

Gerald Neubauer, a climate and energy expert at Greenpeace Germany, said looking to nuclear power “is not the solution to the energy crisis”.

Participants in an anti-nuclear demonstration in Tokyo in 2011 after the Fukushima nuclear accident.

He said nuclear energy would have a “limited” effect in displacing gas in Russia, as it is mainly “used for heating” in Germany rather than for electricity production.

“Nuclear reactors save less than 1% of gas consumption just by saving the gas used for electricity,” he added.

But according to Nicholas Bergmans, an energy and climate expert at the IDDRI think tank, expanding the use of nuclear power “helps.”

“Europe is in a very different energy situation, with several crises overlapping: problems with gas supplies in Russia, drought that has reduced the capacity of dams, weak output of French nuclear power plants … all is important,” he said. He said.

The nuclear propulsion lobby says it is one of the world’s best options for avoiding climate change because it emits no direct carbon dioxide.

In fact, in most scenarios put forward by the IPCC, the United Nations climate experts, to mitigate the global climate crisis, nuclear energy is a large part of the global electricity mix.

divided opinion

As a need for a power boom, several countries, including China, which already has the largest number of nuclear reactors, as well as the Czech Republic, India, and Poland, have said that nuclear power will replace coal. The country has expressed a desire to develop a nuclear infrastructure.

Similarly, the UK, France, and the Netherlands have similar ambitions, and even the US, where President Joe Biden’s investment plans are pushing development in the field.

IPCC experts say that the risk of a catastrophic accident and the unresolved question of how to safely dispose of radioactive waste make it difficult for the deployment of nuclear energy to become a “social resource” as the subject is still divided. may be constrained by personal preferences.”

Some countries, such as New Zealand, are opposed to nuclear power, and the issue is hotly debated as to whether it should be listed as “green” energy in the European Union as well.

Last month, the European Parliament approved a controversial proposal to give gas and nuclear investments a sustainable financial label.

Other issues surrounding nuclear infrastructure remain, such as the ability to build new reactors while keeping costs and delays tightly controlled.

Berghmans noted “long delays in construction”.

“We are talking about a medium-term solution, but that will not solve market tensions,” he said, adding that it is too late to address the climate crisis, so focus on the “dynamic” renewables sector. It will help you immediately.

