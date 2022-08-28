Tips for bringing innovative ideas to life





Slowing economic growth and high unemployment seem to be pretty much the norm across sub-Saharan Africa. Many factors contribute to this, including varying skill levels, low levels of digital literacy, and aging infrastructure. Not to mention the ever-changing technologies that affect the way we work and how we do it.

Despite these barriers, the private sector is driving economic growth through several innovation strategies. New business areas are being created to compete locally and globally. For example, local small and medium enterprise (SME) initiatives have seen technology-focused start-ups develop new products that have a significant impact on local markets. Not surprisingly, since the pandemic, innovation using advanced technology has become a top priority in several private sector sectors, including SMEs, to create new markets and products.

Globally, we are seeing huge leaps in innovation and adaptation. These latest developments are grouped under the Fourth Industrial Revolution umbrella.

A key question is how to develop entrepreneurial capacity to transfer these innovations to entrepreneurs who can use them. This question is important because the entity that develops the basic technology is different from the entity that puts it to practical use.

Therefore, it is important how the technology transfer takes place.

Several variables and actions must occur for such a transfer to occur. They include collaborative efforts to share knowledge, skills, techniques or methods with a wide range of potential users who can further develop and exploit the technology.

Technology transfer does not happen in isolation. Primarily, this process involves her three actors. They are universities, governments and entrepreneurs.

Our research study looked at how we can support your uptake in innovation. We have developed an ecosystem that can support technology transfer. At its core is a certain innovation mechanism. They serve as starting points for innovation.

Ecosystem support

Technological innovation is growing exponentially, and more attention is being focused on how to capitalize on the opportunities it presents. South Africa itself is exploring strategies to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with universities playing key roles in skills development, research, intellectual property (IP) protection, licensing and spin-offs.

The reason for these particular types of strategic activities is to create tangible value. This includes research output, business spin-offs, new products, and value chain optimization through data creation and related businesses.

This is true not only in corporate settings, but also in higher education environments. Not surprisingly, strategic activities are the focus of Technikon, universities and others. This is because they are tasked with providing skilled graduates.

Skills shortages hinder entrepreneurs’ ability to identify potential technology applications and effectively prototype for viable ventures.

Also part of the problem of innovation development is that poor policy coherence and coordination, weak partnerships among stakeholders, and lack of technology and soft skills continue to hamper technology transfer.

Our research found that South Africa has a range of mechanisms that drive innovation outcomes not only by universities but also by the private sector. It turns out that these spaces are no longer confined to elite areas and academic institutions.

We used technology readiness levels to determine the type of support needed to ensure innovation. The Technical Readiness Level is a useful tool for guiding venture decisions, actions, and requirements. It helps determine where an entrepreneur, business, product or service concept lies in the lifecycle.

You can use this information to get ideas into developing a minimally viable product, intellectual property/copyright or a real scalable business with relevant skills and support.

By assessing the mechanisms in place based on technology readiness levels, we found that there are certain key practices that innovation mechanisms can implement to support entrepreneurs. These mechanisms can enhance entrepreneurs’ ability to seize opportunities arising from the development of new generation technologies.

Leading practices range from supporting engagement with these new technologies to ensuring industry engagement in products with commercial and scalable potential.

However, this relies on expertise and the ability to give good advice and leverage the right technology for the right problem.

If these practices are well managed, they can accelerate the creation of entrepreneurial ventures. They can do this by ensuring strong cooperation between universities and entrepreneurs in research and development.

This means that the Innovation Space provides an early access point to technology innovation. They emanate from academic research and can accelerate the development of entrepreneurial ventures through an array of supporting resources and services.

So what does the mechanism of innovation mean to the average businessman?

If you’re struggling to innovate, or at least create value from your R&D activities, these mechanisms can:

It can serve as a place to guide innovation through collaboration, upskilling, rapid prototyping, and consulting services to fill gaps such as lack of specific skills or access to resources. It also enables pooling of resources within the enterprise.

From a university perspective, such mechanisms can be used to guide SMEs and entrepreneurs in the key aspects of innovation, technology transfer, and address the skills deficit, especially in both technical (ICT) and soft skills. can be dealt with.

Conclusion

Our findings indicate that technology transfer continues to play an important role when strategies to deal with technological disruption require coordinated actions. These mechanisms provide activities that support business innovation. More importantly, it provides practical guidance on how to unlock the value of innovation. Technology transfer is at the heart of this as it opens the door to IP, copyright or business spin-offs.

Technology transfer can also pool expertise from different sectors and integrate it into larger institutions to guide innovation activities.

Sean Kruger, Coordinator Strategic Innovation, University of Pretoria, Adriana Aletta Stein, Senior Lecturer in Informatics, University of Pretoria

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.moneyweb.co.za/news/tech/tips-on-how-to-help-innovative-ideas-get-wings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos