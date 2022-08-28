Researchers devise lighter fuel cells with higher energy density





Fuel cell technology continues to evolve as a renewable and alternative energy source and is becoming an increasingly important means of reducing global dependence on fossil fuels. A common design, the planar fuel cell, can be bulky and can experience compression problems, uneven current distribution, and excess water removal.

A team of researchers at the University of Connecticut (UConn) has developed a new design for tubular polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells with replaceable internal electrodes and electrolytes. The new design addresses the aforementioned shortcomings and improves on existing tubular PEM fuel cell designs. Most of them take a planner PEM fuel cell and roll it into a cylinder.

The patent-pending concept has the potential to have nearly double the energy density of other tubular PEM fuel cells. Plus, it’s 50% lighter, has a leak-proof construction, and requires less precious metals.

A fuel cell is basically a refuelable electrochemical power generating device that combines hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, heat, and water. A planar fuel cell is constructed using a sandwich-like stack of large rectangular flow field plates made of graphite or metal, occupying about 80. % of weight and 40% of cost. The UConn design uses a single tubular flow field that cuts weight in half and uses less precious metals.

According to the team, the new design addresses compression issues, uneven current distribution, reactant gas transport issues, excess water removal, and manufacturing challenges associated with planar fuel cell designs.

said Michael Invernale, Senior License Manager, Technology Commercialization Services (TCS) at UConn. “Airlines relying on this technology will have more incentive to rebuild components. The design features are eco-friendly, sustainable and renewable.”

The design concept is still in the discovery stage and is funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) through I-Corps and the Partnership for Innovation (PFI).

The team now has a full patent on the design and is thoroughly testing the concept. In the short term, the focus is on commercializing the technology and acquiring potential partners. Her research lead, Jasna Jankovic, envisions making a fuel cell roughly the size of an AA battery. However, as a scalable and modular technology, she can be scaled up to any practical size.

Fuel cells have a wide range of uses, from powering homes and businesses, to keeping critical facilities running such as hospitals, grocery stores and data centers, to moving a variety of vehicles such as cars, buses, trucks, forklifts and trains. There are uses. .

