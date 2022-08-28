City’s reliance on Amazon, Google worries regulators





One afternoon last winter something strange happened. At 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, Adele’s fans turned to Ticketmaster as robot vacuums across America went silent, online grocery carts were canceled, and presales for his concert tickets were postponed. I was outraged. Netflix is ​​down. So does Spotify. Duolingo. crater. Even some news sites.

At the root of all the problems was an outage at an Amazon Web Services data center in Northern Virginia.

AWS Chief Executive Adam Selipsky told the Financial Times that the incident was deeply distressing. But what was just an annoyance for many could become more serious for much of the financial system.

A lasting legacy of the pandemic is the rapid migration of banks and other financial institutions to the cloud. Promising increased speed and efficiency, more and more companies are doing everything from file sharing to fraud detection on a handful of servers managed by tech giants. In 2020, AWS struck a deal with HSBC and Google brokered similar partnerships with Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has warned of the secrecy and opacity of these cloud arrangements, making it difficult to assess the risks posed. He acknowledges that regulation has not kept up with technological innovation.

This is no longer happening around systems such as the bank’s personnel system, said Sam Woods, vice president for prudential regulation at the BoE.

what is moving now [into the cloud] They are more essential to bank operations and can affect their safety and soundness.

Gavin Goveia, a Deloitte partner who helps clients migrate all their financial applications to Google Cloud Platform over the next two years, said:

concentration risk

Such enthusiasm shows a seismic shift in the CEO’s attitude.

Four years ago, most banks preferred to stick with outdated systems designed in the 1980s rather than risk repeating TSB’s failed 2018 transition. Migrating from disparate legacy IT systems to a single new platform has locked nearly 1.9 million customers out of their accounts for up to a week, causing widespread service interruptions and instability to customers that TSB itself perceives. .

TSB lost 80,000 customers and recorded a loss of 330 million, including 116 million provisions for consumer relief. CEO Paul Pester resigned after five months.

But today, moving to the cloud in financial services seems almost inevitable. A recent EY survey found that 27% of UK banks plan to move the majority of their operations to the cloud by the end of the year.

According to Synergy Research Group, the two largest cloud service providers, AWS and Microsoft Azure, account for more than half of the $200 billion global market. That concentration increases risk.

Taylor Wessing attorney Clare Reynolds imagines a customer has three different credit cards. If one of them fails, you can usually use one of the other bank cards to make that payment.These three banks were using the same cloud her provider If so, it may not be possible.

In addition to the risk of service downtime, moving to the cloud introduces new concerns about data theft. A researcher at the London School of Economics argues that the scale of his disastrous cloud service provider makes it an attractive target for hostile agents.

In the 2020 SolarWinds hack into Azure, Microsoft admitted that adding a few seemingly harmless lines of code to the operating system gave hackers freedom to operate in a compromised network. rice field.

The Cloud Hopper attack took Hewlett Packard Enterprise several years to discover that its servers had been compromised by two suspected Chinese spies between 2010 and 2017.

This is not to say that the cloud is inherently insecure. In fact, it’s much more secure than his traditional IT system, Reynolds said. But there are risks.

According to Aarti Balakrishnan, senior manager at Deloitte, most cloud designs focus on limiting the blast radius in case an attack is launched against the system.

Amazon has built so-called Availability Zones. This is a small group of data centers that can be isolated from other zone issues.

Moving banks to the cloud deepens the power and reach of Amazon, Microsoft and Google. The Bank for International Settlements says technology companies are likely to deepen their vital role in the financial system as banks become more dependent on a small number of specialists. provider.

2 in the company, 3 in the cloud

Developing a competitive cloud takes decades of research. That means that the current Amazon-Microsoft duopoly will at best be a trinity, with Google sitting a distant third to him for now.

Regulators are keen to resolve this issue. Both the EU and the UK are looking to extend regulatory oversight not only to the banks responsible for encrypting and managing their own data, but also to the cloud providers themselves. This is a recognition of the systemic risk that the cloud presently poses to financial stability.

According to Reynolds, reforms after the 2008 financial crisis have largely focused on financial resilience. His decade looks to be focused on operational and digital resilience.

We’ve reached out to Amazon and Microsoft for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/08/28/citys-reliance-amazon-google-leaves-regulators-worried/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos