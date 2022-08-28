



CLEVELAND — In late July, we hosted our first Ohio HealthTech Summit. Jointly published by their respective organizations, OhioX and University Hospitals Ventures, it brings together the best minds the state can offer in healthcare innovation.

Summit came at a crucial time. The United States now accounts for her 40% of global healthcare costs. However, the American’s life expectancy has fallen from 78.9 in 2019 to 76.6 in 2021. This is the lowest in at least 25 years.

We urgently need bigger, bolder healthcare innovations. And Ohio is trying to make it happen.

Our state has a unique opportunity to lead the next great healthcare innovation revolution. The key to that is collaboration and investment.

Let’s start by looking at Ohio’s opportunity as follows. The undisputed epicenter of technological innovation, Silicon Valley is a region, not a city. Its institutions and companies are born, built and operate in multiple Bay Area cities.

Ohio is about the same. Our city is dispersed and unique, but the combined power of Ohio’s hospitals, healthcare system, and research centers makes it amazing.

Perhaps the greatest example of both collaboration and investment combined is the three Innovation Districts of Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati. Led by his JobsOhio in Ohio and local partners in each city, the project is his $3 billion investment to establish Ohio as a global leader in healthcare, life sciences and technology. It’s a great model for a statewide strategic strategy with a local focus and execution.

Cleveland sees the power of collaboration between University Hospital and Cleveland health tech startup Axuall. Axuall empowers healthcare leaders to make better, faster decisions to meet patient demand, improve economic efficiency and reduce provider burnout.

Axuals and University Hospitals have partnered since 2019 to develop the Axualls Clinician Data Network, providing insight into network planning, analysis, and reporting, while improving onboarding and enrollment times via provider-enabled digital credentials. is greatly shortened. Since commercial deployment began in early 2021, Axuall has provisioned over 50,000 validated data elements on behalf of her over 4,200 university hospital clinicians. For these clinicians, Axuall empowers them to take center stage, providing a single place to manage and monitor their digital credentials. By leveraging primary source validated data from the network, this technology reduces form filling by up to 90%.

Chris Berry is president of OhioX, a non-profit technology and innovation partnership dedicated to making Ohio a leading technology hub.

Advocate Published in 2021, compiling data collected from interviews with eight large healthcare systems, including Aurora Health, Banner Health, ChristianaCare, Duke Health, RWJ Barnabas Health, Sharp HealthCare, Spectrum Health and University Hospitals. Case studies also highlight the expected return on investment. at university hospitals based on data collected from the 2020 pilot

But collaboration is only one key. Innovation costs money. Historically, tech companies had to stay coastal to get funding, but that’s changing. In 2021, an Ohio tech startup will raise his $2.4 billion, breaking state records. That’s more than double his previous high in 2020.

David Sylvan is President of University Hospitals Ventures.

In Columbus, see Forge Biologics, a venture capital-backed gene therapy development engine focused on accelerating access to potentially life-saving (AAV) gene therapies. Forge made headlines in 2021 when he announced his $120 million Series B, the largest in Ohio’s history.

Their funding and the work they do make Ohio famous.

Healthcare innovations literally save lives and bring society the most impactful creations, but they are expensive ventures. Ohio has a unique opportunity to establish the Silicon Heartland as the heart of America’s healthcare industry. Increased collaboration and investment will make this possible.

Chris Berry is President and CEO of OhioX, a statewide technology nonprofit. David Sylvan is President of University Hospitals Ventures, the innovation and commercialization platform that serves the University Hospitals Health System.

