Is Samsung and Google’s marriage of convenience under pressure?





I often feel that Samsung and Google have a convenient relationship. The latter he is the owner of the Android platform and clearly wants full control over the future of the platform. Samsung is his biggest Android-powered smartphone vendor and has a unique vision for smartphone software. However, both have been able to make it work without major controversy so far. But how long can this partnership last with the pressure mounting?

Over the past few years, Google has refocused its efforts on Pixel devices. Each year’s Pixel flagship aims to showcase the perfect Android device. These devices run standard Android. This is something that many Android purist customers really like. Some of them even go so far as to say that all Android smartphones should run stock Android. Google isn’t on the same line of thinking, but a massive shift of inventory to Android would pose serious problems for Samsung.

The company has always slapped its own user interface on top of the Android OS. It’s been doing it for a long time. This custom skin is known by many names, TouchWiz and Samsung Experience are just two of his, now called One UI. Samsung has invested heavily in developing One UI from the ground up to show you what the perfect custom Android skin looks like.

One UI is more user-friendly than standard Android and also offers many additional features. Even Google is known to take inspiration from One UI features in their major Android OS upgrades. However, Samsung is not immune to calls from his Android purists who want to see stock Android in action on Galaxy devices. This brings back memories of his 2015 when Samsung launched his Android-powered Galaxy S4 Google Play edition.

Many Android purists point to it as a priority, and if Samsung did as well once in the past, nothing would stop them from choosing to launch an Android-powered Galaxy smartphone right now. I say no. That may be the case, but these are different times. Custom Samsung skins no longer exist in silos. One UI is about creating an ecosystem of smart devices powered by Samsung. New Galaxy devices with stock Android can’t take full advantage of Samsung’s ecosystem. This is not what the Korean manufacturer evaluates.

It’s also important to note that the Pixel flagship isn’t taking away significant market share from Samsung. Because it’s so low, it’s probably not even featured as a financial blip for the company.

How many Samsung Galaxy device owners do you know who have switched to Pixel smartphones? Most customers who buy Galaxy devices do so because of the vastly improved specs. However, many of them seem to have unique features and functionality that only stock Android can offer. The question then becomes, is Samsung the problem here, or does Google really want to push their own hardware?

Google may own Android, but it remains an open source project. The company has significantly expanded its capabilities over the past few years. But the changes in recent years aren’t all that groundbreaking, and there’s a legitimate concern that, perhaps in less than five years, all Android phones will look the same, at least as far as UI is concerned.

For things to reach the penultimate level, Google has to be Samsung’s biggest problem and vice versa. Then about it. It is not wise to try to have one ship run by her two captains. Both are integral to Android’s future in their own way, so while Google as owner prefers to have full control over Android, the biggest of his Android licensees is how Android’s future is shaped. We want to have a say in what we do.

If things go wrong, this partnership is unlikely to last, so it’s clear that something needs to be given here. You should stick to maximizing your improvement. Samsung has a radical proposal to revive Tizen OS, but it seems unlikely.

Ultimately, you can expect the end user to be the beneficiary of this battle. It’s also a reminder that he’s one of the reasons why Apple is one of the biggest players in the mobile industry. By controlling both software and hardware, you can act quickly and make decisions quickly that positively impact the lives of your customers.

Ultimately, it also shows that the marriage of convenience between Google and Samsung based on open source platforms may be cracking. How long it will last before everything crashes and burns remains a mystery for now, and we can expect the consequences to be avoided entirely.

