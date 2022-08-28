The role of family businesses in local ecosystems





Enterprising. Elastic. Vast. It is perhaps the most appropriate qualifier that comes to mind when considering family businesses and their role in the wider economic environment. Being strategic, committed to a long-term vision and operating on strong fundamentals are some of the many reasons family businesses have proven their resilience time and time again.

The 500 largest family businesses in the world collectively generate $7.28 trillion in revenue and employ 24.1 million people, according to the 2021 EY and University of St. Gallen Family Business Index. The EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) region has his 52% of those companies included in the index, three of which were headquartered in his UAE.

The United Arab Emirates and the Gulf Cooperation Council region are no exception, with family-owned businesses not only seen as one of the most trusted forms of business, but also recognized as a key driver of job creation and inclusion. increase.

Family businesses have long played an important role in the economic development of the entire Gulf region. Just as governments across the region have responded to economic, social, technological and demographic changes, while at the same time staying true to their heritage and traditions, said Al-Ah, a family-owned group of companies headquartered in Dubai. Mr. John Iosifidis of Glare Investments We are developing businesses in areas such as food, resources, real estate, construction, energy, mobility and ventures.

Adopting Change Customers and markets have evolved over time. This trend is driving change across the enterprise, pushing family businesses to strive and move towards a technology-driven sustainable future. Middle East family businesses have clear priorities for the immediate future, with five themes emerging, according to PwCs Middle East Family Business Survey 2021.

A PwC study reveals that expansion into new markets/customer segments will be a top priority for 58% of family-owned businesses in the Middle East over the next two years. Meanwhile, increased use of new technologies and improved digital capabilities are top priorities for 55% and 47% of such companies, respectively, over the next two years.

Leveraging technology and digital solutions, family businesses are ready to embrace change. For a company to survive, it must continuously grow and adapt to the current times. As traditional boundaries are crumbling through technological innovation, the digital age presents an opportunity for retailers like ours to bring higher levels of operational efficiency and customer centricity to their business models, especially when it comes to the customer experience. . Eros Group is a UAE-based organization specializing in the distribution and retail of consumer electronics, mobility, IT, consumer electronics and convergence products. It has helped us build shipping capabilities such as buy online, develop support and payment capabilities through automated customer service, digital payment services, and more.

Iossifidis added: Digitization and the use of data could mean facilitating fully digital workflows, investing more in technology to optimize business operations, or using data to help employees make better decisions. And so on, an integral part of our transformational journey. We aim to continue to find ways to integrate modern applications within organizational functions.

Maintain Order While leveraging innovative technology to support operational capabilities is paramount, sound corporate governance is also key to business continuity and growth, and its lack presents several challenges. may occur. Governance is equally important for family businesses to foster harmony and drive the company forward in a seamless manner. Institutionalizing clear policies and frameworks enables effective management and helps achieve objectives.

Iossifidis said: Given the breadth of our business, we recognize the need to build governance structures to ensure strategic execution and operational excellence. The region is also undergoing dramatic economic change, and family businesses need to be agile to seize opportunities arising from such changes. Especially since he is one of the largest employers in the region with around 28,000 employees, he strives to stay ahead of emerging ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) trends. “

On the other hand, effective succession planning allows companies to assign new leaders to execution points when natural progression and unexpected challenges arise. Earlier this year, a new law was issued in Abu Dhabi to regulate family business ownership. Aimed at facilitating smooth business transitions between generations, the law gave family business owners powers to prevent the sale of shares or dividends outside the family. Shareholders requesting prior approval from family partners before selling their shares to non-family members. Issue family-owned shares with weighted voting rights. However, the Directive does not apply to family-run companies in which a non-family member owns 40% or more of her shares.

Succession of the family business is perhaps the most important challenge. There is also a sense of entitlement when many family-owned businesses are passed on to the next generation of heirs, Badri adds. My father, Yusuf Badri, was a visionary with a clear direction for the company and Eros continues this vision that will bring value to all our stakeholders. Eros Group is managed by my brother (Ahmad Badri) and myself since the beginning of 2012. As next-generation heirs, we worked in various companies before joining the family business. .

Many family-owned companies in the Middle East have reached a critical stage of succession, with PwC research noting that second-generation family members are already majority shareholders in 56% of companies . Adel Sajan, managing director of the Danube Group, a United Arab Emirates-based conglomerate with interests in building materials, interior decoration and real estate development, said his second generation in the family is now in the first generation. He said he works closely under his leadership. The Danube Group’s chairman and founder, father Rizwan Sajjan founded the company in 1993 with his mother supporting his father. I am the second generation. Later, his uncle Anis Sajjan joined the business and developed a new division in Milan. Gradually they have taken their business to where it is today.

He adds: We have a clear business strategy for a family owned business that grows with our family. Each new member develops a new branch of the business and takes it to the next level. In this way, we all contribute to the Group and our individual brands and divisions.

In May this year, Dubai-based family-owned Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group confirmed the appointment of Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg as its new Chairman, succeeding his father, who passed away in March. The company said the appointment was in line with the group’s pre-approved succession planning charter, which ensured a smooth business transition. It is a great privilege and a great responsibility for me to succeed my late father. Dr. Al-Gurg was a true visionary and we look forward to continuing on his forward-thinking strategic path for the group.

Long haul Unforeseen events such as dynamic market conditions, macroeconomic factors and a global health crisis as the world continues to recover must be overcome by businesses, including family-owned businesses, to stay in the calculations. can pose challenges.

Family businesses need to innovate to stay relevant with different stakeholder groups, including by implementing technology-enabled business processes, adapting to new ways of working and adopting ESG practices, Iossifidis added. increase.

Meanwhile, Azhar Sajjan of the Danube Group, Director of Casa Milano, said: However, if you stay focused, you will find it easier to face challenges, especially if you can assess the situation correctly.

Family businesses have stood the test of time and, judging by precedent, will continue to be a bastion of economic development.

