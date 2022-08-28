Today’s Quordle: See the answers and tips for each August 28th Quordle





Sunday’s Quordle really stinks. I almost always say so in these articles, but especially today. sorry!

Fortunately, you can rest assured that all four answers are listed at the end of this article. But do you really need them? Or can you read our tips and tricks and get inspired to perfect them yourself? Hey, don’t think too hard about this. Today is Friday. You should be fooling around, not working.

What is a Quadle?

Quordle is a five-letter word guessing game similar to Wordle, except that each guess applies letters to four words at once. To guess all 4 words correctly, you get 9 guesses instead of 6. It looks like you’re playing four Wordle games at the same time, but that’s essentially it. But it’s not as intimidating as it sounds.

Is Quordle harder than Wordle?

Yes, but not diabolically.

Where did Quordle come from?

In the Wordle craze of late 2021 and early 2022, when everyone was learning to love the free, in-browser, once-a-day word-guessing game, creator Freddie Meyer launched Wordle’s first He said he took inspiration from the Dordle, one of the great variations of One that basically plays two Wordles at once. He took things a step further and on January 30th he released Quordle. Meyer’s work was featured in The Guardian six days after his and now, according to Meyer, attracts millions of daily users. Today, Meyer earns a modest income from his Patreon. On Patreon, his passionate Quordle fans can donate their favorite puzzles to keep his game running.

How is Quordle Pronounced?

“Quardle” It should rhyme with “Wordle” and should not be pronounced exactly like “curdle”.

Is Quordle’s strategy different than Wordle’s?

yes and no.

The starting strategy should be the same as Wordle. In fact, if you have a favorite Wordle opening word, there’s no reason to change it here. We recommend a vowel-rich one featuring common letters such as C, R, and N.

However, after your first guess, you’ll realize things get out of control when you play Quordle exactly like Wordle.

What can I do in Quordle that I can’t do in Wordle?

Solving the Wordle puzzle famously results in a series of single letter change variations. If you narrow down with “-IGHT”, one of “MIGHT”, “NIGHT”, “LIGHT”, and “SIGHT” will apply, but this is also a famous way to lose. Especially if you play on “hard mode”. In Quordle, however, this kind of single-letter selection is a lethal trap, suggesting an important strategic difference between Wordle and Quordle. Always possible.

Guessing a completely random word you already know isn’t the solution, just leaving out 3 or 4 letters you might not have tried yet is what Wordle considers a desperate groove move. I’m here. In Quordle, however, it’s a normal part of a player’s strategic toolset.

Is there a way to get the answer faster?

In my experience, Quordle can be a slow game and can drag out Wordle longer than four plays. But some kind of blunt guessing approach can speed things up. The following strategy also works in Wordle if you just want the solution and don’t mind the fewest possible guesses.

Try starting with a series of words with all vowels (including Y) and other common letters laid out on the board. The three words “NOTES”, “ACRID” and “LUMPY” were lucky for us. YouTuber DougMansLand suggests his four words: “CANOE,” “SKIRT,” “PLUMB,” and “FUDGY.”

Most of the alphabet is removed and you can only get one or two wrong guesses using this strategy. But most of the time you have all the information you need to guess the rest of the words and don’t have to guess wrong.

If the strategy doesn’t work and you’re still confused, here are some tips:

A little helpful tip for today’s puzzle

Synonyms for all four words are found in the following sentences (in no particular order).

The jingling sound of sautéing dried shiitake mushrooms may deceive you as saying they originate from a nearby farm.

Does today’s Quordle word have 2 or 3 letters?

Two words have repeated letters.

Are there any unusual letters used in Quordle today, like Q and Z?

No. But one letter is a vowel and needs an accent on it. And yes, knowing what it is, the word looks wrong without that accent.

Fair warning: you’ll mess up characters that need accents.

It’s E. Only E in the puzzle.

What does today’s Quordle word start with?

C, B, S, and L.

What’s your Quordle answer today?

do you really want to know?

There is still time to turn back.

OK, you asked for it. Here is the answer:

clink

berry

SAUTÉ (that is, SAUTÉ)

local

