14 tech trends to watch





The rapid emergence of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, and smart mobility are accelerating the pace of digital transformation around the world.

Covid-induced market turmoil and widespread adoption of hybrid work models have also accelerated the process, along with the influx of new investments into the sector.

Global spending on digital transformation is expected to grow nearly 18% annually to $1.8 trillion this year, according to Massachusetts-based researcher International Data Corporation.

Lareina Yee, senior partner at McKinsey and chair of the McKinsey Technology Council, says technology is changing everything in our work and home lives.

The consultancy established the McKinsey Technology Council to help understand new technologies and their impact on end users.

We look at a variety of technologies from computing to biology and their applications across all sectors from mining to entertainment. We will look at science, how it translates into engineering, and when it will accelerate and have impact at scale and around the world, he said.

The National looks at 14 key technology trends that will change the landscape of the industry, proposed by the McKinsey Technology Council.

artificial intelligence

Over the last few years, the use of applied artificial intelligence has emerged across a variety of industries and business functions, with McKinsey recording $165 billion in investment in 2021. From 2018 to 2021 he received the highest innovation score in all trends surveyed by McKinsey.

A robotic arm at the Intelligent Asia Show in Taipei. EPA

AI capabilities such as machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing enable companies in all industries to use data to derive insights, automate activities, add or expand functionality, and make better decisions. increase.

connectivity

Attracting $166 billion in investment last year, advanced connectivity is becoming important for all industries because it has the potential to drive growth and productivity, McKinsey said.

The latest connectivity protocols and technologies power networks with higher data throughput, higher spectral efficiency, greater geographic coverage, lower latency, and lower power demands.

These improvements will improve user experience and increase productivity in industries such as mobility, healthcare, and manufacturing.

5G devices for enhanced mobile broadband are expected to reach nearly 1 billion worldwide by 2023. Reuters

Enterprises have been quick to adopt advanced connectivity technologies built on existing standards, but newer technologies such as low-Earth orbit connectivity and private 5G networks have not been widely adopted to date, according to consultants. understood.

biotechnology

Combining biology and information technology improves health and human performance, transforms the food value chain, and creates innovative products and services.

By combining breakthroughs in biology with innovations in digital technology, organizations can meet the demands of a variety of industries, including healthcare, food and agriculture, consumer products, sustainability, energy and materials production, and create new It can produce products and services, says the report.

McKinsey predicts that nearly 400 scientifically feasible bioengineering use cases could have an economic impact of $2 trillion to $4 trillion annually between 2030 and 2040. . The industry attracted $72 billion in investment last year.

clean energy

In 2021, $275 billion will be invested in clean energy solutions. They support the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the energy value chain, from generation to storage and distribution.

Solutions include renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, sustainable fuels such as hydrogen, long-lasting battery systems and smart grids.

McKinsey estimates that annual investment in energy supply and production could double by 2035, reaching nearly $1.5 trillion. Overall, the transition to clean energy will bring significant changes to both energy-producing and energy-intensive sectors.

mobility

Mobility has reached a major inflection point, moving towards automated, connected, electric and smart technologies. This shift aims to disrupt the market while at the same time improving the efficiency and sustainability of land and air transportation of people and goods.

ACES technology for road mobility has seen significant adoption over the past decade, but the pressure on sustainability could accelerate the pace, McKinsey said.

A worker on an electric motorcycle on an assembly line in a factory in Indonesia.bloomberg

Meanwhile, advanced air mobility technologies are either in pilot stages, such as aerial drone deliveries, or remain in the early stages of development, such as air taxis, and face concerns about safety and other issues.

Collectively, mobility technologies, which attracted $236 billion last year, aim to improve the efficiency and sustainability of land and air transportation of people and goods.

sustainable consumption

This concept involves transforming industrial and personal consumption through technology to address environmental risks, including climate change.

We focus on using goods and services produced with minimal environmental impact, using low-carbon technology and sustainable materials. At the macro level, sustainable consumption is essential for mitigating environmental risks, including climate change.

For businesses, sustainable production of goods and services supports compliance with new regulations, creates growth opportunities and helps attract talent.

Many technologies to support sustainable consumption are technically viable, but few are cost-effective enough to achieve large scale. The move could accelerate its adoption.

The industry witnessed $109 billion in investment last year.

Web3

Attracting $110 billion in 2021, Web3 is a model for the future of the internet that decentralizes and redistributes power to users, increasing control over how personal data is monetized and greater ownership of digital assets. is regarded.

Digital data mining and machine learning technologies are designed for computer brain communication.Getty

There are also a range of commercial opportunities, including new business models and new services, including digital programmable assets, managed by decentralized autonomous organizations and enabled by eliminating middlemen through secure smart contract automation. also provides

But despite Web3’s great public interest, McKinsey says it’s seen limited momentum among incumbents due to a variety of factors.

It has attracted a large pool of capital and engineering talent, but a viable business model is still being tested and expanded, the consultant added.

industrialized machine learning

With a record $5 billion investment last year, industrialized machine learning (ML) includes interoperable tools to automate ML and expand its use so organizations can reach their full potential. includes creating a stack of technical tools.

These tools help companies move from pilot projects to viable business products, resolve modeling failures during production, and overcome team capacity and productivity limitations.

McKinsey says organizations that successfully industrialize ML can reduce application production time (from proof of concept to production) by 90% and reduce development resources by up to 40%.

immersive reality technology

Attracting $30 billion in investment last year, immersive reality technology uses sensing technology and spatial computing to help users see the world in a different way through mixed or augmented reality.

A child plays a virtual reality game at the World Metaverse Conference in Beijing. AFPMore

Such technologies use spatial computing to interpret physical space and simulate adding data, objects, and people to real-world settings. This enables interaction in virtual worlds with varying levels of immersion.

However, adoption is constrained by a number of factors, including the feature set of wearable immersive reality devices, battery life, the need for technological advancements such as weight and ergonomic improvements, and the maturity of the development tool chain required. . McKinsey says it aims to create great immersive experiences more efficiently.

Cloud and edge computing

Cloud and edge computing enable efficient distribution of compute and storage across onboard and remote data center-based resources. This will free up a variety of resources and allow companies to offer new services.

In healthcare services, these technologies will improve digital use cases such as remote diagnostics, active drug monitoring, wellness and fitness trackers. Meanwhile, financial services players can use cloud services to train, store, and deploy algorithms that model risk and improve fraud detection.

A total of $136 billion will be invested in the industry in 2021, according to McKinsey.

Qianshi, a quantum computer developed by Baidu, was unveiled in Beijing.Reuters

digital identity

A digital identity includes all digital information that distinguishes a person or entity. Self-sovereign identity allows users to control what identities they share digitally and with whom.

Passwordless identity allows users to verify and authenticate themselves using biometric devices, applications, and documents.

Attracting $34 billion last year, digital trust technology helps organizations manage technology and data risk, accelerate innovation, and protect assets.

space technology

Advances and cost reductions in satellites, launchers and habitation technologies will enable innovative space operations and services.

According to McKinsey, the most important development in space technology over the past five to ten years has been the reduction of costs, making new features and applications more accessible.

Currently, the use of space technology and remote sensing analytics is substantial, with analysis suggesting the space market could exceed $1 trillion.

The industry recorded $12 billion worth of investments last year.

A view of Launch Pad 39B showing NASA’s SLS-Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission at Kennedy Space Center, Florida.Reuters

quantum technology

Quantum computing will greatly accelerate speed and performance, accelerating solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems such as sustainable energy, greenhouse gas emissions, and unlocking new scientific discoveries such as more useful AI. is expected.

The world’s largest economies, such as the United States, Russia, China, and Japan, and technology giants, such as IBM, Alibaba, Google, and Microsoft, are vying for supremacy in this area.

Quantum-based technology has attracted $3 billion in investment in 2021.

Data center facilities of BitRiver, which provides cryptocurrency mining services.Reuters

Next-generation software development

Next-generation tools help develop software applications and improve process and software quality.

Accelerate your digital transformation and increase productivity by simplifying complex tasks, reducing many tasks to one command, and building applications faster.

Adoption may be delayed due to technical challenges, the need for extensive retraining of developers and test engineers, and organizational hurdles, McKinsey said. The sector attracted a total investment of $2 billion last year.

Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 6:00 AM

