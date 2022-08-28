Medical technology specialist develops wearable device to prevent accidents | Waukesha Co. Business News





Hartland resident Deepak Arora is the CEO of Hartland-based Wearable Technologies Inc., which develops wearable devices with the ability to monitor users and prevent accidents, targeting children and the elderly. invented.

The invention came after a tragic accident in June 2020 when Arora’s daughter Mahi drowned in a reservoir behind the Heartland home.

She was only 2 1/2 years old and we still have to deal with that every day. stopped the accident. Nothing could have prevented it.

This technology can predict and detect upcoming scenarios based on your movements, what’s happening inside your body, or whether you’re falling somewhere.

Based on my background, I saw an opportunity to add the latest technologies available, such as artificial intelligence that not only detects these scenarios, but also helps you think ahead. Arora, who has a background in healthcare IT technology, said.

According to Arora, the device could also detect extreme temperature changes in your car or home, remotely turning on your smart car’s ventilation or adjusting your home’s smart thermostat to prevent catastrophic events. You can avoid it.

Arora found that drowning itself is the second leading cause of death for children under the age of five in the United States. Along with that, she found that there were many accidents due to the temperature, such as leaving children in the car.

Arora said it’s something people don’t realize can happen to them. It happens quite often and many incidents go unreported.

Arora says the wearable is smaller than the Apple Watch and still doesn’t have a screen. It can be worn like a watch or attached to clothing to monitor passengers.

Arora said we made something good out of a terrible tragedy and something that could help humanity, or at least the common people. I just want to provide (this is my end goal).

Process and research

It took Arora about six months to figure out what he could do to prevent something like this from happening in the future. He built a basic prototype in his home and officially started prototyping in late 2020 with the help of investors and his Jeff Horwath of his Jeff Horwath Family Builders.

Horwath built a home for Arora and his family to live in, and got involved with Arora’s family after the accident. He is currently co-founder and chairman of Wearable Technologies.

Based on his invention, Arora is a finalist for the 2022 Wisconsin Innovation Awards. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has nominated wearable technology for the award because it has decided to sponsor innovation in the award, judging that it provides superior social and economic benefits from this invention. .

That realization and realization drives me forward, but ultimately I think our true measure of success is being able to save at least one life from this device, says Arora. Told.

Friends and family support Arora as much as they can, as well as the Heartland community where they have lived for the past four years.

Most importantly for Arora, it is to give families peace of mind that the device is a tool to prevent tragic events should they ever find themselves in a catastrophic situation.

The company has been actively preparing for a launch in the first half of 2023 this year. We take a focus group approach by talking to people who test the product and are currently working on the final design. Device beauty.

For more information about the company, please visit https://weartech.com/usa/.

